Bihar politics: બિહારમાં નવા-જૂનીના એંધાણ, ભાજપે પટનામાં બોલાવી ભાજપ ધારાસભ્ય દળની બેઠક

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

બિહારમાં ચાલી રહેલા રાજકીય ગરમાવા વચ્ચે ભાજપે આજે સાંજે 4 વાગ્યે ધારાસભ્ય દળની બેઠક બોલાવી છે. આ બેઠક પટના ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં યોજાશે. જ્યાં બિહારના બદલાતા રાજકીય સમીકરણને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ભવિષ્યની રણનીતિ નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે.

પટના: બિહારમાં આજે તમામ મોટા રાજકીય પક્ષો તેમના ધારાસભ્યો સાથે બેઠક કરશે. સાંજે 4 કલાકે પટના સ્થિત ભાજપના કાર્યલય ખાતે બિહાર ભાજપના ધારાસભ્ય દળની બેઠક મળશે. આ પહેલા દિલ્હીમાં પણ અમિત શાહે ભાજપના તમામ મોટા નેતાઓ સાથે બેઠક કરી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ સુશીલ મોદીએ સ્પષ્ટતા કરી હતી કે નીતીશ કુમાર મુખ્યમંત્રી છે અને રહેશે. હવે બધું નીતિશ કુમાર પર નિર્ભર છે કે તેઓ ક્યારે અહીં પાછા આવે છે.

અમિત શાહના નિવાસે થઈ હતી બેઠકઃ આપને જણાવી દઈએ કે 25 જાન્યુઆરીએ લાલુ પ્રસાદ યાદવની પુત્રી રોહણી આચાર્યની એક પોસ્ટ બાદ બિહારમાં રાજકીય ગરમાવો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. ત્યાર બાદ બિહાર ભાજપના તમામ મોટા નેતાઓને દિલ્હી બોલાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. દિલ્હીમાં બિહાર રાજ્યની કોર કમિટી સાથે કેન્દ્રીય નેતૃત્વની બેઠક યોજાઈ હતી. બિહારના પ્રભારી વિનોદ તાવડે દિલ્હીમાં નહોતા, પરંતુ તેઓ પણ વીડિયો કોલ દ્વારા બેઠકમાં સામેલ થયા હતા. બિહાર પરત ફરેલા નેતાઓમાં નીતિશ કુમારની વર્તણૂકમાં ઘણી નરમાઈ જોવા મળી હતી.

બિહારમાં સત્તા પરિવર્તન ?: બિહારમાં સત્તા પરિવર્તનનો પવન ઝડપથી ફૂંકાઈ રહ્યો છે, કર્પૂરી ઠાકુરની જન્મજયંતિના એક દિવસ પહેલા જ કેન્દ્રની ભાજપ સરકારે કર્પૂરી ઠાકુરને ભારત રત્ન આપવાની જાહેરાત કરીને નીતિશને ખુશ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે. નીતિશે તેમની વર્ષો જૂની માંગ પૂરી કરવા બદલ પીએમ નરેન્દ્ર મોદીનો પણ આભાર વ્યક્ત કર્યો. આ સાથે જ બિહારમાં સત્તા પરિવર્તનનો પવન જોરથી ફૂંકાવા લાગ્યો.

સુશીલ મોદીએ શું કહ્યું? દિલ્હીમાંસ મળેલી ભાજપના નેતાઓની બેઠક બાદ પટના પરત ફરતાની સાથે જ ભાજપ સાંસદ સુશીલ કુમાર મોદીએ પણ મોટું નિવેદન આપ્યું હતું. મીડિયા દ્વારા પૂછવામાં આવેલા સવાલના જવાબમાં તેમણે કહ્યું કે 'નીતીશ કુમાર આજે પણ મુખ્યમંત્રી છે, કાલે પણ રહેશે. આ નિવેદન બાદ સમગ્ર ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થઈ ગયું કે તે બિહારમાં 'ખેલ થઈને રહેશે'. બીજી તરફ આરજેડી નેતાઓ સ્પષ્ટપણે કહે છે કે નીતિશ કુમારે સ્થિતિ સ્પષ્ટ કરવી જોઈએ, જેથી ગુંચવણ દૂર થાય.

"રાજનીતિમાં, દરવાજા ક્યારેય કોઈના માટે સંપૂર્ણપણે બંધ હોતા નથી. કેન્દ્રીય નેતૃત્વ બિહારને લઈને જે પણ નિર્ણય લેશે, રાજ્યના નેતાઓ તેને સ્વીકારશે. જો કે, હાલ થોડી વધુ રાહ જોવી પડે તેમ છે. અમારા મતે, બે-ત્રણ દિવસમાં બધું જ સ્પષ્ટ થઈ જશે. - સુશીલ કુમાર મોદી, ભાજપ સાંસદ

