Oscar Nomination: ઓસ્કર 2024 માટે વિવિધ કેટેગરીમાં નોમિનેશન્સ જાહેર કરાયા

મુંબઈઃ હોલીવૂડના લબ્ધ પ્રતિષ્ઠિત ઓસ્કર એવોર્ડ 2024ની નોમિનેશન પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થઈ ગઈ છે. એક્ટ્રેસ જેઝી બિટ્સ અને એક્ટર ક્વેડે મંગળવારે કેલિફોર્નિયા સ્થિત બેવર્લી હિલ્સમાં એકેડમીના સેમ્યૂઅલ ગોલ્ડવિન થીયેટરમાંથી 96માં એકેડમી એવોર્ડ્સની 23 કેટેગરીમાં નોમિનેશ જાહેર કર્યા છે. ઓસ્કર એવોર્ડ માત્ર હોલીવૂડ જ નહિ પરંતુ સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં તેનું અનેરુ મહત્વ છે. વર્ષ 2024માં બેસ્ટ પિક્ચર, બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર, બેસ્ટ એક્ટર, બેસ્ટ એક્ટ્રેસ, બેસ્ટ સાઉન્ડ, બેસ્ટ સિનેમેટોગ્રાફી આ ઉપરાંત બેસ્ટ એડિટિંગ, બેસ્ટ સાઉન્ડ ઈફેક્ટ, બેસ્ટ વિઝ્યુઅલ ઈફેક્ટ જેવી કુલ 23 કેટેગરીમાં નોમિનેશન્સ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. ટોમ ક્રુઝની ફિલ્મ મિશન ઈમ્પોસિબલ ડેડ રેકનિંગ પાર્ટ વન અને ઓપન હાઈમરને આમાં નોમિનેશન્સ મળ્યા છે. જેથી વિશ્વભરમાં રહેલા ટોમ ક્રુઝ અને ક્રિસ્ટોફર નોલનના ફેન્સ બહુ ખુશ થયા છે.
-
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UFNHnQBZsE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UFNHnQBZsE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UFNHnQBZsE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ પિક્ચર
- અમેરિકન ફિક્શન
- એનાટોમી ઓફ ધ ફોલ
- બાર્બી
- ધી હોલ્ડ ઓવર્સ
- કિલર ઓફ ધ ફ્લાવર
- માઈસ્ટ્રો
- ઓપનહાઈમર
- પૂઅર થિંગ્સ
- દ ઝોન ઓફ ઈન્ટરેસ્ટ
-
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TSj4Pdre1j— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TSj4Pdre1j— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TSj4Pdre1j— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર
- જસ્ટિન ટ્રાઈટ(એનાટોમી ઓફ ધી કોલ)
- માર્ટિને સ્કોર્સેસે(કિલર્સ ઓફ ધી ફલાવર મૂન)
- ક્રિસ્ટોફર નોલન(ઓપન હાઈમર)
- યોર્ગોસ લૈંથિમોસ(પૂઅર થિંગ્સ)
- જોનાથન ગ્લેઝર(ધી ઝોન ઓફ ઈન્ટરેસ્ટ)
-
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7C9zdqWUi1— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7C9zdqWUi1— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7C9zdqWUi1— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ એક્ટ્રેસ
- એનેટ બેનિંગ(ન્યાદ)
- લિલી ગ્લેડસ્ટોન(કિલર્સ ઓફ ધી ફલાવર મૂન)
- સૈંડ્રા હુલર(એનાટોમી ઓફ અ ફોલ)
- કેરી મુલિગન(માઈસ્ટ્રો)
- એમા સ્ટોન(પૂઅર થિંગ્સ)
-
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6LETixc9NY— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6LETixc9NY— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6LETixc9NY— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ એક્ટર
- બ્રેડલી કૂપર(માઈસ્ટ્રો)
- કોલમેન ડોમિંગો(રસ્ટિન)
- પોલ જિયામાટી(ધી હોલ્ડ ઓવર્સ)
- સિલિયન મર્ફી(ઓપન હાઈમર)
- જેફરી રાઈટ(અમેરિકન ફિક્શન)
-
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZmTphBLm3e— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZmTphBLm3e— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZmTphBLm3e— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ સિનેમેટોગ્રાફી
- એલ કોંડે(એડવર્ડ લછમન)
- કિલર્સ ઓફ ધ ફ્લાવર મૂન(રોડ્રિગો પ્રીટો)
- માઈસ્ટ્રો(મેથ્યૂ લિબાટિક)
- ઓપનહાઈમર(હોયતે વાન હોયતેમા)
- પૂઅર થિંગ્સ(રોબી રાયન)
-
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OgmpSIU2Lx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OgmpSIU2Lx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OgmpSIU2Lx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ વિઝ્યુઅલ ઈફેક્ટ
- ધી ક્રિયેટર
- ગોડઝિલા માઈનસ વન
- ગાર્ડિયન્સ ઓફ ધી ગેલેક્સી વોલ્યૂમ 3
- મિશન ઈમ્પોસિબલ-ડેડ રકોનિંગ પાર્ટ વન
- નેપોલીયન
-
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pQn5yYQAkc— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pQn5yYQAkc— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pQn5yYQAkc— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ સાઉન્ડ
-
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fR5U6HbIZs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fR5U6HbIZs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fR5U6HbIZs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
- દ ક્રિયેટર
- માઈસ્ટ્રો
- મિશન ઈમ્પોસિબલ-ડેડ રેકોનિંગ પાર્ટ વન
- ઓપનહાઈમર
- દ ઝોન ઓફ ઈન્ટરેસ્ટ
-
This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AK0jCQezH8— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AK0jCQezH8— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AK0jCQezH8— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
બેસ્ટ ફિલ્મ એડિટિંગ
- એનાટોમી ઓફ અ ફોલ
- ધી હોલ્ડઓવર્સ
- કિલર ઓફ ધી ફ્લાવર મૂન
- ઓપેનહાઈમર
- પૂઅર થિંગ્સ
-
These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xrccP342Ji— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xrccP342Ji— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xrccP342Ji— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
-