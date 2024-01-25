Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: ન્યાય યાત્રામાં બે દિવસની રજા, રાહુલ ગાંધી દિલ્હી જવા રવાના

કૂચ બિહાર (પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ): કોંગ્રેસના પૂર્વ અધ્યક્ષ રાહુલ ગાંધી 'ભારત જોડો ન્યાય યાત્રા' માટે બે દિવસની રજાને કારણે ગુરુવારે દિલ્હી જવા રવાના થયા હતા. 14 જાન્યુઆરીએ મણિપુરની રાજધાની ઇમ્ફાલથી શરૂ થયેલી આ યાત્રા ગુરુવારે પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના કૂચ બિહાર જિલ્લામાં પ્રવેશી હતી. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કૂચ બિહારમાં રોડ શો કર્યો અને પછી દિલ્હી જવા રવાના થયા, કારણ કે પ્રવાસમાં બે દિવસનો વિરામ છે.
-
પ્રદેશ કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિના નેતા સુભાંકર સરકારે કહ્યું, 'રાહુલ ગાંધી એક સ્પેશિયલ ફ્લાઈટમાં અલીપુરદ્વારના હાસીમારા એરપોર્ટથી નવી દિલ્હી જવા રવાના થયા. તેને કોઈ અગત્યનું કામ હતું. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, રજા બાદ યાત્રા 28 જાન્યુઆરીએ ફરી શરૂ થશે. ગાંધી ત્યાં સુધીમાં પાછા આવશે અને જોડાશે.
વિરામ બાદ યાત્રા પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના જલપાઈગુડી, અલીપુરદ્વાર, ઉત્તર દિનાજપુર અને દાર્જિલિંગ જિલ્લામાંથી પસાર થશે. આ યાત્રા 29 જાન્યુઆરીએ બિહારમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે.
આ યાત્રા 31 જાન્યુઆરીએ માલદા થઈને પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં ફરી પ્રવેશશે અને 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રાજ્ય છોડતા પહેલા કોંગ્રેસના ગઢ એવા મુર્શિદાબાદમાંથી પસાર થશે. કોંગ્રેસની 'ભારત જોડો ન્યાય યાત્રા' 6,713 કિલોમીટરનું અંતર કાપશે અને 15 રાજ્યોના 110 જિલ્લામાંથી પસાર થશે અને 20 અથવા 21 માર્ચે મુંબઈમાં સમાપ્ત થશે.