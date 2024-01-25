75th republic day: લોકશાહી પ્રણાલી પશ્ચિમી લોકશાહીની વિભાવના કરતાં ઘણી જૂની છે: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ મુર્મુ

ETV Bharat Gujarati Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

president droupadi murmu : રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસની પૂર્વ સંધ્યાએ કહ્યું કે લોકશાહી પ્રણાલી પશ્ચિમી લોકશાહીની કલ્પના કરતાં ઘણી જૂની છે. 75th republic day

નવી દિલ્હી: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસની પૂર્વ સંધ્યાએ રાષ્ટ્રને સંબોધિત કર્યું. રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ કહ્યું કે લોકશાહી પ્રણાલી પશ્ચિમી લોકશાહીની કલ્પના કરતાં ઘણી જૂની છે, તેથી જ ભારતને 'લોકશાહીની માતા' કહેવામાં આવે છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે રાષ્ટ્ર અમૃત કાલના પ્રારંભિક વર્ષોમાં છે અને તે યુગ પરિવર્તનનો સમય છે.

રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ કહ્યું કે હું બિહારના ભૂતપૂર્વ મુખ્ય પ્રધાન કર્પૂરી ઠાકુરને તેમના યોગદાનથી જાહેર જીવનને સમૃદ્ધ બનાવવા માટે શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ અર્પણ કરું છું. તેમણે કહ્યું કે રામમંદિરને ભારતની સંસ્કૃતિના વારસાના સતત સંશોધનમાં એક સીમાચિહ્નરૂપ ઘટના તરીકે યાદ કરવામાં આવશે.

75મા પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસની પૂર્વ સંધ્યાએ, ભારતના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ કહ્યું, “આપણા રાષ્ટ્રીય તહેવારો એ મહત્વપૂર્ણ પ્રસંગો છે જ્યારે આપણે ભૂતકાળ તરફ નજર કરીએ છીએ અને ભવિષ્ય તરફ પણ જોઈએ છીએ. છેલ્લા પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસ પછીના વર્ષ તરફ નજર કરીએ તો તે આપણને ખૂબ આનંદ આપે છે. ભારતની અધ્યક્ષતામાં દિલ્હીમાં G20 સમિટનું સફળ આયોજન એ અભૂતપૂર્વ સિદ્ધિ હતી. G20 સંબંધિત કાર્યક્રમોમાં સામાન્ય લોકોની ભાગીદારી ખાસ કરીને નોંધનીય છે. આ કાર્યક્રમોમાં વિચારો અને સૂચનોનો પ્રવાહ વધ્યો છે. તે તળિયેથી નહીં પરંતુ નીચેથી ઉપરથી હતું. તે ભવ્ય ઘટનામાંથી શીખવા મળેલો પાઠ એ હતો કે સામાન્ય નાગરિકોને પણ ઊંડા અને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહત્વના મુદ્દામાં સહભાગી બનાવી શકાય છે જે આખરે તેમના પોતાના ભવિષ્યને અસર કરે છે."

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુ પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસની પૂર્વ સંધ્યાએ રાષ્ટ્રને સંબોધિત કરતા જણાવ્યું કે દેશની જીડીપી વૃદ્ધિ દર તાજેતરના વર્ષોમાં મુખ્ય અર્થવ્યવસ્થાઓમાં સૌથી વધુ રહ્યો છે, અને અમારી પાસે એવું માનવાનાં તમામ કારણો છે કે આ પ્રદર્શન વર્ષ 2024 અને તે પછી પણ ચાલુ રહેશે."

