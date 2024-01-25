Padma Award 2024: પદ્મ એવોર્ડ 2024ની જાહેરાત, જુઓ કોના નામ છે યાદીમાં

નવી દિલ્હી: ગણતંત્ર દિવસની પૂર્વ સંધ્યાએ ગુરુવારે રાત્રે પદ્મ પુરસ્કારો 2024ની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી હતી. પદ્મ પુરસ્કારો માટે નોમિનેશનની છેલ્લી તારીખ 15 સપ્ટેમ્બર, 2023 હતી.
#PadmaAwards2024 | Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Animal Welfare). pic.twitter.com/Zt7YW3fNVe— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
પ્રથમ મહિલા માહુત પાર્વતી બરુઆ, આદિવાસી પર્યાવરણવાદી ચામી મુર્મુ, મિઝોરમના સામાજિક કાર્યકર્તા સંગથાંકીમાને પદ્મશ્રીથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા હતા. દાઝી ગયેલા લોકો માટે કામ કરનાર પ્લાસ્ટિક સર્જન પ્રેમા ધનરાજ અને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મલ્લખંબા કોચ ઉદય વિશ્વનાથ દેશપાંડેને પદ્મશ્રીથી સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તે ભારત રત્ન પછી બીજા ક્રમનું સર્વોચ્ચ નાગરિક સન્માન માનવામાં આવે છે.
#PadmaAwards2024 | Gurvinder Singh, Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for the betterment of homeless destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (divyangjan) pic.twitter.com/YqCMYiL035— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
#PadmaAwards2024 | Sathyanarayana Beleri, a Rice farmer from Kasaragod who evolved into a guardian of paddy crops by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Others (Agriculture Cereal Rice). pic.twitter.com/FLHol1f8kQ— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
પાર્વતી બરુઆ: ભારતની પ્રથમ સ્ત્રી હાથી માહુત, જેણે પરંપરાગત રીતે પુરૂષ પ્રભુત્વ ધરાવતા ક્ષેત્રમાં પોતાના માટે વિશિષ્ટ સ્થાન બનાવવા માટે રૂઢિપ્રયોગોને વટાવી
જગેશ્વર યાદવ: જશપુરના આદિવાસી કલ્યાણ કાર્યકર્તા જેમણે હાંસિયામાં ધકેલાઈ ગયેલા બિરહોર અને પહારી કોરવા લોકોના ઉત્થાન માટે પોતાનું જીવન સમર્પિત કર્યું.
ચામી મુર્મુ: સેરાઈકેલા ખરસાવનથી આદિવાસી પર્યાવરણવાદી અને મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ ચેમ્પિયન.
ગુરવિંદર સિંહઃ સિરસાના વિકલાંગ સામાજિક કાર્યકર કે જેમણે બેઘર, નિરાધાર, મહિલાઓ, અનાથ અને અપંગ લોકોના કલ્યાણ માટે કામ કર્યું.
સત્યનારાયણ બેલેરી: કસરાગોડના ચોખાના ખેડૂત, જેમને 650 થી વધુ પરંપરાગત ચોખાની જાતો સાચવીને ડાંગરના પાકના રક્ષક માનવામાં આવે છે.
સંગાથંકીમા: આઈઝોલના સામાજિક કાર્યકર જે મિઝોરમનું સૌથી મોટું અનાથાશ્રમ 'થુટક નુનપુઈટુ ટીમ' ચલાવે છે.
હેમચંદ માંઝી: નારાયણપુરના પરંપરાગત ઔષધીય વ્યવસાયી, જેઓ 5 દાયકાથી વધુ સમયથી ગ્રામજનોને સસ્તું આરોગ્યસંભાળ પ્રદાન કરી રહ્યા છે, તેમણે 15 વર્ષની ઉંમરે જરૂરિયાતમંદોની સેવા કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું.
દુખુ માઝી: પુરુલિયાના સિંદરી ગામના આદિવાસી પર્યાવરણવાદી.
કે ચેલમ્મલ: દક્ષિણ આંદામાનના ઓર્ગેનિક ખેડૂતે સફળતાપૂર્વક 10 એકરનું ઓર્ગેનિક ફાર્મ વિકસાવ્યું છે.