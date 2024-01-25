Padma Award 2024: પદ્મ એવોર્ડ 2024ની જાહેરાત, જુઓ કોના નામ છે યાદીમાં

author img

By ETV Bharat Gujarati Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 9:56 PM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

padma-awards-2024-announced-parbati-baruah-chami-murmu-sangthankima-awarded-padma-shri

ભારતના બીજા સર્વોચ્ચ નાગરિક સન્માન પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર 2024ની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. પ્રથમ મહિલા માહુત પાર્વતી બરુઆ, આદિવાસી પર્યાવરણવિદ ચામી મુર્મુ, મિઝોરમના સામાજિક કાર્યકર્તા સંઘાનકીમાને પદ્મશ્રીથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા છે.

નવી દિલ્હી: ગણતંત્ર દિવસની પૂર્વ સંધ્યાએ ગુરુવારે રાત્રે પદ્મ પુરસ્કારો 2024ની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી હતી. પદ્મ પુરસ્કારો માટે નોમિનેશનની છેલ્લી તારીખ 15 સપ્ટેમ્બર, 2023 હતી.

  • #PadmaAwards2024 | Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Animal Welfare). pic.twitter.com/Zt7YW3fNVe

    — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

પ્રથમ મહિલા માહુત પાર્વતી બરુઆ, આદિવાસી પર્યાવરણવાદી ચામી મુર્મુ, મિઝોરમના સામાજિક કાર્યકર્તા સંગથાંકીમાને પદ્મશ્રીથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા હતા. દાઝી ગયેલા લોકો માટે કામ કરનાર પ્લાસ્ટિક સર્જન પ્રેમા ધનરાજ અને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મલ્લખંબા કોચ ઉદય વિશ્વનાથ દેશપાંડેને પદ્મશ્રીથી સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તે ભારત રત્ન પછી બીજા ક્રમનું સર્વોચ્ચ નાગરિક સન્માન માનવામાં આવે છે.

  • #PadmaAwards2024 | Gurvinder Singh, Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for the betterment of homeless destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (divyangjan) pic.twitter.com/YqCMYiL035

    — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • #PadmaAwards2024 | Sathyanarayana Beleri, a Rice farmer from Kasaragod who evolved into a guardian of paddy crops by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Others (Agriculture Cereal Rice). pic.twitter.com/FLHol1f8kQ

    — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

પાર્વતી બરુઆ: ભારતની પ્રથમ સ્ત્રી હાથી માહુત, જેણે પરંપરાગત રીતે પુરૂષ પ્રભુત્વ ધરાવતા ક્ષેત્રમાં પોતાના માટે વિશિષ્ટ સ્થાન બનાવવા માટે રૂઢિપ્રયોગોને વટાવી

જગેશ્વર યાદવ: જશપુરના આદિવાસી કલ્યાણ કાર્યકર્તા જેમણે હાંસિયામાં ધકેલાઈ ગયેલા બિરહોર અને પહારી કોરવા લોકોના ઉત્થાન માટે પોતાનું જીવન સમર્પિત કર્યું.

ચામી મુર્મુ: સેરાઈકેલા ખરસાવનથી આદિવાસી પર્યાવરણવાદી અને મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ ચેમ્પિયન.

ગુરવિંદર સિંહઃ સિરસાના વિકલાંગ સામાજિક કાર્યકર કે જેમણે બેઘર, નિરાધાર, મહિલાઓ, અનાથ અને અપંગ લોકોના કલ્યાણ માટે કામ કર્યું.

સત્યનારાયણ બેલેરી: કસરાગોડના ચોખાના ખેડૂત, જેમને 650 થી વધુ પરંપરાગત ચોખાની જાતો સાચવીને ડાંગરના પાકના રક્ષક માનવામાં આવે છે.

સંગાથંકીમા: આઈઝોલના સામાજિક કાર્યકર જે મિઝોરમનું સૌથી મોટું અનાથાશ્રમ 'થુટક નુનપુઈટુ ટીમ' ચલાવે છે.

હેમચંદ માંઝી: નારાયણપુરના પરંપરાગત ઔષધીય વ્યવસાયી, જેઓ 5 દાયકાથી વધુ સમયથી ગ્રામજનોને સસ્તું આરોગ્યસંભાળ પ્રદાન કરી રહ્યા છે, તેમણે 15 વર્ષની ઉંમરે જરૂરિયાતમંદોની સેવા કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું.

દુખુ માઝી: પુરુલિયાના સિંદરી ગામના આદિવાસી પર્યાવરણવાદી.

કે ચેલમ્મલ: દક્ષિણ આંદામાનના ઓર્ગેનિક ખેડૂતે સફળતાપૂર્વક 10 એકરનું ઓર્ગેનિક ફાર્મ વિકસાવ્યું છે.

  1. TMC-Congress 'breakup': મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ ઈન્ડિયા અલાયન્સ બચાવવા મમતા બેનર્જીને ફોન કર્યો
  2. President Medal: 1132 જવાનોને વીરતા પુરસ્કારની જાહેરાત, ગુજરાતના બે પોલીસ અધિકારીને રાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે શૌર્ય પુરસ્કાર
Last Updated :Jan 25, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

TAGGED:

Padma Award 2024 announced

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ફીચર્ડ

Junagadh police: જુનાગઢ બી ડિવિઝનના PSIને જેલની હવા ખાવાનો વારો કેમ આવ્યો ? જાણો અહીં...

Nitish kumar meet Pm modi: નીતીશ કુમાર દિલ્હી દરબારમાં, 5 મહિના બાદ PM મોદી સાથે કરશે મુલાકાત

Indian Student Attacked In US: અમેરિકામાં વધુ એક ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થી પર જીવલેણ હુમલો, ભારતીય દૂતાવાસે આપ્યું મદદનું આશ્વાસન

Borewell Rescue : બોરવેલમાં પડેલા 2 વર્ષના બાળકનું સફળ રેસ્ક્યૂ, 9 કલાકની જહેમત બાદ જિંદગીની બાજી જીતી ગયો 'રાજ'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.