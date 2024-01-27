Maharashtra News: મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારે મરાઠાઓની માંગણી સ્વીકારી, આંદોલન સમેટાયું

મુંબઈ: રાજ્ય સરકારે મનોજ જરાંગે પાટીલની માંગણીઓ સ્વીકારી લીધા બાદ તેમણે શનિવારે આંદોલન સમાપ્ત કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ મરાઠા આરક્ષણ કાર્યકર્તાઓએ એક સાથે હર્ષોલ્લાસ કર્યો. માંગણીઓ સ્વીકાર્યા બાદ મનોજ જરાંગે મુખ્યપ્રધાન એકનાથ શિંદેની હાજરીમાં ભૂખ હડતાળ સમાપ્ત કરવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. ઉપવાસ તોડ્યા બાદ મુખ્યમંત્રી એકનાથ શિંદે અને મનોજ જરાંગે પણ સંયુક્ત પત્રકાર પરિષદને સંબોધશે. મુખ્યમંત્રી એકનાથ શિંદે વર્ષા બંગલાથી નવી મુંબઈ જવા રવાના થઈ ગયા છે.
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister… pic.twitter.com/TAhS6ZANKj— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister… pic.twitter.com/TAhS6ZANKj— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
શું હતી મનોજ જરાંગે પાટીલની માંગ? : મનોજ જરાંગે એવી માગણી કરી હતી કે અંતરવલી સહિત મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં નોંધાયેલા તમામ કેસ પાછા ખેંચવામાં આવે. તેમનો સરકારી આદેશ પત્ર તેમને બતાવવામાં આવે, જ્યાં સુધી આરક્ષણ પર નિર્ણય ન લેવાય ત્યાં સુધી મરાઠા સમુદાયના બાળકોને મફત શિક્ષણ આપવામાં આવે. આ સાથે સરકારી ભરતીમાં મરાઠાઓ માટે અનામત ક્વોટા રાખવો જોઈએ. અમને કુણબી રેકોર્ડ શોધવામાં મદદની જરૂર છે. પુરવાર થયાં બાદ તમામ લાગતા-વળગતા લોકોને પ્રમાણપત્રો આપવા જોઈએ. આ ઉપરાંત, સંબંધીઓ માટે પણ વટહુકમ પસાર કરવો જોઈએ.
#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Amid a huge crowd of supporters, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends his fast in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, after the state government accepted all demands. pic.twitter.com/NBuMRawZDb— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Amid a huge crowd of supporters, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends his fast in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, after the state government accepted all demands. pic.twitter.com/NBuMRawZDb— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
મુખ્ય પ્રધાન એકનાથ શિંદેએ સારું કામ કર્યું છેઃ સરકારે માગણીઓ સ્વીકાર્યા બાદ મરાઠા આરક્ષણ આંદોલનના નેતા મનોજ જરાંગેએ કહ્યું હતું કે, મુખ્ય પ્રધાન એકનાથ શિંદેએ સારું કામ કર્યું છે. અમારો વિરોધ હવે સમાપ્ત થઈ ગયો છે. અમારી વિનંતી સ્વીકારવામાં આવી છે. આજે સવારે તેઓ મુખ્યમંત્રીના હસ્તે ભૂખ હડતાલ સમાપ્ત કરવા જઈ રહ્યા છે.
#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil together garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
Patil is ending his fast today after the state government accepted the demands. pic.twitter.com/CxI3FPez0Z
Patil is ending his fast today after the state government accepted the demands. pic.twitter.com/CxI3FPez0Z
#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil together garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
Patil is ending his fast today after the state government accepted the demands. pic.twitter.com/CxI3FPez0Z
