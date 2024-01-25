Jagdish Shettar's 'Ghar Wapsi': પૂર્વ સીએમ જગદીશ શેટ્ટર ભાજપમાં પરત ફર્યા, 7 મહિના પહેલા પાર્ટી છોડી દીધી હતી

કર્ણાટકના પૂર્વ સીએમ જગદીશ શેટ્ટરે 2023ની વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં ટિકિટ ન મળતાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી છોડી દીધી હતી. તેમને કિત્તુર કર્ણાટક ક્ષેત્રના પ્રભાવશાળી નેતા માનવામાં આવે છે.

નવી દિલ્હી: કર્ણાટકના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી જગદીશ શેટ્ટર ગુરુવારે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી (BJP)માં પરત ફર્યા છે. ગત વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં ટિકિટ ન મળવાથી નારાજ થઈને તેઓ કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાયા હતા. તેઓ રાજધાનીમાં બીજેપી હેડક્વાર્ટર ખાતે કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી ભૂપેન્દ્ર યાદવ અને રાજીવ ચંદ્રશેખર, કર્ણાટકના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને પાર્ટીના સંસદીય બોર્ડના સભ્ય બીએસ યેદિયુરપ્પા, મુખ્ય પ્રવક્તા અને મીડિયા વિભાગના પ્રભારી અનિલ બલુની અને પાર્ટી કર્ણાટક એકમના અધ્યક્ષ બી વાયની હાજરીમાં હાજર રહ્યા (Jagdish Shettar's 'Ghar Wapsi') હતા.

પૂર્વ સીએમ જગદીશ શેટ્ટર ભાજપમાં પરત ફર્યા: હુબલી-ધારવાડ સેન્ટ્રલ સીટ પરથી છ વખત ધારાસભ્ય રહી ચૂકેલા જગદીશ શેટ્ટરની ગણતરી રાજ્યના અનુભવી નેતાઓમાં થાય છે. તેમનો પરિવાર જનસંઘના સમયથી પાર્ટી સાથે જોડાયેલો હતો. તેમને કિત્તુર કર્ણાટક ક્ષેત્રના પ્રભાવશાળી નેતા માનવામાં આવે છે. ભાજપમાં તેમણે મંત્રી, વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષ, વિપક્ષના નેતા અને મુખ્યમંત્રી તરીકે સેવા આપી (Jagdish Shettar's 'Ghar Wapsi') હતી.

કર્ણાટકમાં છેલ્લી વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં, ભાજપના ટોચના નેતાઓએ 67 વર્ષીય શેટ્ટરને વિનંતી કરી હતી કે તેઓ અન્ય લોકો માટે રસ્તો બનાવવા માટે વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી ન લડે. જોકે તે આ વાત સાથે સહમત નહોતો. તેમણે ભારપૂર્વક જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેઓ છેલ્લી વખત ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગે છે. ટિકિટ ન મળતા તેઓ કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાયા હતા. કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાયા બાદ શેટ્ટરે આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે ભાજપે તેમને ટિકિટ ન આપીને તેમનું અપમાન કર્યું છે અને પાર્ટી મર્યાદિત સંખ્યામાં લોકોના નિયંત્રણમાં છે.

