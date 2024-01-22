Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: આસામમાં મંદિર જવાથી રોકવા પર રાહુલ ગાંધી ગુસ્સે થયા, કહ્યું- આમાં મારો શું વાંક?

નાગાંવ: કોંગ્રેસના પૂર્વ અધ્યક્ષ રાહુલ ગાંધી આ દિવસોમાં આસામના નાગાંવથી ભારત જોડો ન્યાય યાત્રા કાઢી રહ્યા છે, પરંતુ આ યાત્રા દરમિયાન તેમને મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. તેમણે આજે સોમવારે કહ્યું કે તેમને આસામના મંદિરોમાં જવાથી રોકવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. મળતી માહિતી મુજબ, રાહુલ ગાંધીને પોલીસ-પ્રશાસન દ્વારા શંકરદેવના જન્મસ્થળ પર જવાથી રોકી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. આવું બનતા અધિકારીઓમાં નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહી છે. તે જ સમયે રાહુલે આ બધા પર કહ્યું કે આમાં મારો શું વાંક છે.
#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and others sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' as they sit on a protest against not being allowed to visit Batadrava Than before 3 pm today. pic.twitter.com/8Y9fszZ8j0— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and others sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' as they sit on a protest against not being allowed to visit Batadrava Than before 3 pm today. pic.twitter.com/8Y9fszZ8j0— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ દાવો કર્યો
કોંગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ દાવો કર્યો કે પહેલા પ્રશાસને મને મંદિર જવાની પરવાનગી આપી હતી, પરંતુ આજે આ જ લોકો મને ત્યાં જતા રોકી રહ્યા છે. તેણે કહ્યું કે મારે ત્યાં ફક્ત હાથ જોડવા જવું છે. કેન્દ્રની મોદી સરકાર પર પ્રહાર કરતા તેમણે કહ્યું કે મંદિરોમાં માત્ર એક વ્યક્તિને જ પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવે છે. એવું જાણવા મળ્યું છે કે રાહુલે અધિકારીઓ સાથે દલીલ કરી હતી. દલીલ બાદ અધિકારીઓએ રાહુલને કહ્યું કે અમે તેમને બપોરે 3 વાગ્યા પછી મંદિર જવાની પરવાનગી આપીશું.
#WATCH | Assam | On his visit to Batadrava Than, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?..." pic.twitter.com/1Y3cKs8Xn5— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Assam | On his visit to Batadrava Than, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?..." pic.twitter.com/1Y3cKs8Xn5— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
આ સમગ્ર એપિસોડ પર રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું કે મને મંદિર જવાથી કેમ રોકવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. આમાં મારો શું વાંક? સાથે જ અધિકારીઓએ કહ્યું કે અમારી પાસે ઓર્ડર છે. જ્યારે આ બન્યું ત્યારે રાહુલ ગાંધીએ વિરોધ કર્યો અને તેમના સમર્થકો સાથે ધરણા કર્યા. તમને જણાવી દઈએ કે, આ પહેલા ત્યાંના સ્થાનિક લોકોએ રાહુલની સામે મોદી-મોદીના નારા પણ લગાવ્યા હતા, ત્યારબાદ રાહુલે તેમને ફ્લાઈંગ કિસ પણ કરી હતી.
#WATCH | On being allowed to enter Batadrava Than in Assam only after 3 pm, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..." pic.twitter.com/9pz1d6iiuv— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | On being allowed to enter Batadrava Than in Assam only after 3 pm, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..." pic.twitter.com/9pz1d6iiuv— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam | Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "We are a democratic country...Everyone can raise their flags and voices but keep forth their views peacefully and democratically. There is no need for violence. My vehicle was… pic.twitter.com/fk1StV2t80— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam | Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "We are a democratic country...Everyone can raise their flags and voices but keep forth their views peacefully and democratically. There is no need for violence. My vehicle was… pic.twitter.com/fk1StV2t80— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
આસામના સીએમ હિમંતાએ સલાહ આપી હતી
આના એક દિવસ પહેલા આસામના સીએમ હિમંતા બિસ્વા સરમાએ રાહુલ ગાંધીને સલાહ આપી હતી કે તેઓ શંકરદેવના જન્મસ્થળની મુલાકાત લેવાનું ટાળે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે અયોધ્યામાં રામ મંદિરના અભિષેક બાદ રાહુલ ગાંધી વરદોવા પોલીસ સ્ટેશન જઈ શકે છે.