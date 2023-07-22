Chennai: The 60th Convocation of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) was held on Saturday on its campus marking a historic milestone in the institution's history. A total of 2,573 students graduated during the ceremony, with 2,746 degrees, including Joint and Dual Degrees, being awarded. The Convocation was made even more special as it coincided with the launch of IIT Madras' first-ever international campus in Tanzania-Zanzibar.

The chief guest for the event was Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, who addressed the gathering of faculty, staff, students and their families. In his speech, he praised the significant contributions of IIT Madras to India's development through its research, technological innovations, and advancements over the past 64 years. He commended the thousands of graduates, who have emerged from the institution, making their mark not only on the nation, but also on the world.

Dr Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the profound impact of technology on society and urged the graduating students to reflect on the values their technology represents and the principles it furthers in the context it is deployed. He emphasised that beyond monetary worth, technology should embody moral values that contribute to the betterment of society. He also highlighted the interplay between law and technological developments, emphasising that they continually influence and shape each other.

During the Convocation, 453 PhD degrees were conferred, including Joint Degrees with universities in foreign countries such as Australia, Singapore, France, and Germany. The event also saw the conferral of degrees to students from various disciplines, including B Tech, M Tech, M Sc, MA, Executive MBA, MBA, MS, and Web-enabled M Tech for executives.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Madras, presided over the Convocation and lauded the institution's commitment to maintaining the rigour of student admissions and faculty selection. He noted the increasing focus on research and development, with R&D funding rising significantly over the years, and the growth of entrepreneurial activities among both students and professors.

As an 'Institute of Eminence,' IIT Madras has been utilising special grants to boost research activities, leading to various initiatives that aim to foster 'local relevance leading to global excellence.' These efforts include reaching out to rural India through technology-driven educational initiatives like Kalvi Shakti and Vidya Shakti, which have already positively impacted thousands of school students.

The 60th Convocation of IIT Madras was a momentous occasion celebrating the achievements of its graduates and heralding a new chapter in the institution's history with the launch of its international campus in Tanzania-Zanzibar. Dr Justice Chandrachud's thought-provoking speech on technology's value and impact added an extra layer of significance to the event, inspiring future technocrats to strive for excellence while upholding principled values in their endeavours.

