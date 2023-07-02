BASKING IN THE GLORY OF MAAMANNAN SUCCESS UDHAYANIDHI STALIN GIFTS CAR TO DIRECTOR MARI SELVARAJ

Chennai: Basking in the glory of 'Mamannan' success, Udayanidhi Stalin gifted a Mini Cooper to director Mari Selvaraj. The film crew celebrated the success of the film by cutting the cake. Starring Udayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu and Keerthy Suresh and others, the film is receiving a huge response. Those who have seen the film are stating that the film is excellent and termed the performances of Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil as amazing.

The film, which talks about social justice, is receiving great response everywhere. Although the second half of the film has some hiccups, netizens are saying they enjoyed watching the film. AR Rahman's music is also seen as one of the reasons for the film's success.

Udayanidhi Stalin shared a photo of film success celebrations on his Twitter handle and said, “Everyone discusses it differently. They share ideas relating their thoughts to the story and the field. It has become a hotly debated topic among Tamils ​​around the world. Our leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna and Kalainar inculcated a sense of self-respect and social justice thoughts in the young generation. A huge commercial success as well. @RedGiantMovies_ Company @mari_selvaraj He was pleased to present a Mini Cooper car to Sir. Thanks to my Mari Selvaraj sir for giving wings to 'Mamannan' to fly around the world."

The film adds another jewel to Mari Selvaraj's crown as a director, showcasing his brilliant execution. The movie tells the intricacies of caste politics and sheds light on the impact it has on individuals from lower strata in contemporary society. "Captivating and Brilliant #Mamannan is an absolute gem in Tamil cinema @mari_selvaraj weaves a spellbinding tale of the oppressed rising against a powerful class with remarkable finesse. The tension is palpable, leaving you captivated till the very end," tweeted one of the netizens.