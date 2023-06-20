Chandigarh: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday dedicated 11 flyovers on the eight-lane National Highway from Delhi to Panipat.

The project with a length of 24 km has been completed at a cost of about Rs 900 crore. Gadkari also announced giving Rs 300 crore under the 'Setu Bharatam Yojana' for the construction of ROB and RUB to make Haryana free of railway level crossings. Speaking at an event in Sonipat on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked Union Minister for giving the gift of road projects to the people of the State.

According to an official statement, Gadkari said that his Ministry is working on 100 projects in Haryana which are expected to be completed by December 2024. Out of these, 51 projects of 2200 km worth Rs 47,000 crore have been completed whereas, 30 projects of 830 km worth Rs 35,000 crore are in progress, he said. He said that among 19 other projects of 756 km worth Rs 20,000 crores, a detailed project report of 14 projects is being prepared.

Gadkari assured the Chief Minister that works on projects involving an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore would be carried out in Haryana by December 2024. These projects would change the image of Haryana and the roads of the State would be developed at par with America, he said.

Nitin Gadkari said that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last nine years, has done work two times than what Congress could not do in 60 years. The Central Government has provided various benefits to about 100 crore people of the country through 32 schemes. The Government is working for the welfare of every section of the society be it the poor, labourers and farmers, he said.

The Union Minister also said that providing an e-rickshaw to about one crore rickshaw pullers in the country is one of the revolutionary steps of the present Government at the Centre. I am confident that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will be successful in creating a self-reliant India, a happy, prosperous, powerful India and providing employment to the youth of the country, said Gadkari.

At another event in Karnal, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Rs 1,690 crore Karnal Greenfield 6-lane Ring Road project at a programme organised in the village Kutail of the district. Gadkari said that the foundation stone of the 35-kilometre-long Ring Road project to be built at a cost of about Rs 1700 crores has been laid.

This road would be constructed from Shamgarh on NH-44 of Karnal upto Barota Road and would significantly help in reducing the congestion of Karnal city, he added. Gadkari said that Indian Oil has started an industry in Panipat to make one lakh tonnes of bio-ethanol and 150 tonnes of bio-bitumen from stubble.

A lot of work is being done on roads in India. Ring road is being constructed in Delhi and after December, it will take only three hours to reach Jaipur, he said. Earlier, it used to take 4.5 hours to travel from Meerut to Delhi but now it takes only 45 minutes. Similarly, now it will take two hours to travel from Delhi to Dehradun and 1.5 hours from Delhi to Haridwar, he said. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present. (PTI)