Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray is likely to file a suit against BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leaders accusing him in the Disha Salian death case, sources said on Tuesday. The development comes after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Bharat Gogavale raised the issue of Salian’s death in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday and demanded an inquiry.

Rane also demanded a narco test of Shiv Sena-UBT MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray. The Maharashtra government has said it will set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She died reportedly after falling from the 14th-floor building in Malad, Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

This was followed by the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. In October 2020, Rajput's friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian.

Shukla claimed that both Salian and Rajput died under "suspicious circumstances" and that the Mumbai police has not considered several aspects while probing Salian''s death.