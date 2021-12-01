New Delhi: As a part of the celebration of 75 years of India's independence, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Gen-Next Democracy network event invited young leaders from 75 democratic countries to come to India to get a glimpse into the functioning of the Indian democracy and to be able to show democratic idea being followed in their own countries.

Young leaders and delegates from various countries like Bhutan, Sweden, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Poland, Malaysia are currently in India to get a glimpse into the functioning of Indian democracy, on Wednesday in the national capital, shared the experiences they have during their stay in India.

This is the inaugural batch of young leaders from Bhutan, Sweden, Jamaica, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Poland, Uzbekistan, and Malaysia in India from 25 Nov-2nd Dec.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council for Cultural Relations said, "The dedication and commitment of the network of younger generation leaders can sustain democracy. Young leaders will visit India to understand its culture, history, and geography. They will leave without any misconception and deeper understanding of India."

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Axel Birger Nordenstam, Associate fellow at Swedish Institute of International Affairs said, "Sweden has a very excellent and important relationship with India. I hope to see a stronger emphasis on climate action and find a green solution and one such avenue that we still haven't seen is a global green hydrogen alliance, which both India and Sweden should initiate,"

"It is great to connect with other young leaders from all around the world. All of us share the ambition to contribute to the positive things in our society. We have become friends in India and that is something that I will cherish," he added.

Meanwhile, an author and a youth leader from Bhutan, Sonam Yangden said, "Gen-next democracy is a wonderful initiative for young people to come together under one roof." She said that it is love and affection that she would like to take it from India and reiterated that India and Bhutan share special relations. She underlined that the world should come together and focus more on the climate crisis.

The week-long stay of these international delegates includes information and knowledge sharing events like idea-exchange forums, seminars, visits to various governmental institutions, and cities enriched with heritage.

This initiative comes as India has been taking a lead role in terms of the geopolitics of democracies, promoting Indian democracy, style of governance, and culture which will be a healthy step towards assuring India's capability to provide a sensible global leadership.

