Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Alia Bhatt has finished shooting for her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being helmed by none other than Karan Johar. On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a cute video. In the clip, Alia is seen with the cast and crew of the film as she enjoys her last day on the sets. Film's lead actor Ranveer Singh also marked his cool presence in the clip.

And undoubtedly the best part of the video is Alia bidding to team in her hubby Ranbir Kapoor's style. As Alia prepares to leave the sets, Karan plays Ranbir's hit song Channa Mereya from his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After listening to the song, Alia surprised everyone by enacting Ranbir's hook step from Channa Mereya song. The video of Alia dancing on Ranbir's song has gone viral on social media.

"A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library," Karan captioned the post.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also featuring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023. The film will mark the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and the reunion of Ranveer and Alia after their 2019 film Gully Boy.