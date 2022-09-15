Attari (Punjab): Forty Eight Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan arrived at Attari-Wagah border to further commence their 25-day pilgrimage to different parts of India. Sikh pilgrims from Peshawar & other parts of Pakistan arrived at the Attari-Wagah border. They'll be visiting Amritsar's Golden Temple, Delhi, Uttarakhand & Hemkund Sahib. They will stay for 25 days post which they'll return. This has been disclosed by Arun Pal, Protocol officer of India.

Talking to media, one of the pilgrims said "first we will go to Golden Temple in Amritsar & then will go to Delhi & Uttarakhand. Mainly, we are here to visit Hemkund Sahib. We have 25 days Visa."