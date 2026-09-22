NDMC Approves Dhobi Ghat Water Dues Late Fee Waiver, 50 Pc Concession On EV Parking Charges
Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the decisions were in line with PM Modi's vision of developing New Delhi as modern, clean and world-class capital.
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
New Delhi: The NDMC on Monday approved a series of measures aimed at improving civic services, including a one-time waiver of late payment surcharge on old water dues of Dhobi Ghats and a 50 per cent concession in parking charges for electric vehicles.
Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who presided over the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting, said the decisions were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing New Delhi as a modern, clean and world-class capital.
"The focus is to make New Delhi cleaner, better managed and more citizen-centric," Singh said, highlighting the relief provided to consumers with long-pending water dues and the promotion of electric vehicles.
The council approved a one-time waiver of late payment surcharge on outstanding Dhobi Ghat water bills. As of April 2026, around Rs 63.52 crore was outstanding in water dues, according to the NDMC.
It also removed the earlier 2.5-times multiplication factor for calculating water charges for Dhobi Ghats, while the sewerage charge will continue to be 60 per cent of the water consumption charge. The council also formalised approval of a 50 per cent concession in parking charges for electric vehicles at all NDMC-operated parking facilities.
Other key decisions included an administrative sanction of Rs 18.26 crore for installing new street lights at dark spots, replacement of seven non-functional escalators in Connaught Place subways at a cost of Rs 6.09 crore and introduction of smart electricity metering.
The council also gave in-principle approval for a 50-bed AYUSH hospital and research centre in Sarojini Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore, to be developed jointly by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and NDMC.
It further approved measures to strengthen water and sewerage systems, procure modern sewer-cleaning machines and introduce new solid waste management bye-laws.