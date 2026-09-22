ETV Bharat / state

NDMC Approves Dhobi Ghat Water Dues Late Fee Waiver, 50 Pc Concession On EV Parking Charges

New Delhi: The NDMC on Monday approved a series of measures aimed at improving civic services, including a one-time waiver of late payment surcharge on old water dues of Dhobi Ghats and a 50 per cent concession in parking charges for electric vehicles.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who presided over the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting, said the decisions were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing New Delhi as a modern, clean and world-class capital.

"The focus is to make New Delhi cleaner, better managed and more citizen-centric," Singh said, highlighting the relief provided to consumers with long-pending water dues and the promotion of electric vehicles.

The council approved a one-time waiver of late payment surcharge on outstanding Dhobi Ghat water bills. As of April 2026, around Rs 63.52 crore was outstanding in water dues, according to the NDMC.