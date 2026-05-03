Bus Overturns After Driver Suffers 'Heart Attack' In Himachal Pradesh; Several Passengers Injured
The accident occurred near Nurpur while the bus was traveling from Chamba to Una reportedly after the driver suffered a heart attack.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Kangra/Nurpur: In a shocking road mishap reported from Himachal Pradesh, a private bus traveling from Chamba to Una met with an accident after the driver reportedly suffered a heart attack near Nurpur resulting in injuries to several passengers on Sunday.
It is reported that the driver suffered a sudden heart attack, causing the bus to lose control and overturn on the side of the road. Chaos ensued at the scene immediately following the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Nurpur Police was dispatched to the site.
It is learnt that the private bus departs from Chamba for Una—via Nurpur—at 6:30 AM as per the daily routine. Fortunately, the bus did not tumble down the hillside after overturning which saved the lives of the passengers. Otherwise, the accident could have been far more catastrophic, potentially resulting in a massive loss of life and property.
Injured Passengers Undergoing Treatment At Hospital
Approximately twenty passengers were traveling on the bus. Hearing the screams of the people following the accident, locals rushed to the scene and helped transport the injured to the Nurpur Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Along with the injured passengers, the bus driver is also receiving medical attention, and his condition is reported to be out of danger. Four individuals are in critical condition and have been referred to the Tanda Medical College and Hospital. Most of the passengers on the bus are said to be from Chamba district. The bus overturning in the middle of the road caused a traffic jam. The Nurpur Police immediately diverted traffic toward Defense Road to clear the congestion and restore the flow of vehicles.
Police Launch Investigation
SP Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma said that the police will conduct a thorough investigation to determine exactly how the road accident occurred and the circumstances under which the bus overturned.