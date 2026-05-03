ETV Bharat / state

Bus Overturns After Driver Suffers 'Heart Attack' In Himachal Pradesh; Several Passengers Injured

Kangra/Nurpur: In a shocking road mishap reported from Himachal Pradesh, a private bus traveling from Chamba to Una met with an accident after the driver reportedly suffered a heart attack near Nurpur resulting in injuries to several passengers on Sunday.

It is reported that the driver suffered a sudden heart attack, causing the bus to lose control and overturn on the side of the road. Chaos ensued at the scene immediately following the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Nurpur Police was dispatched to the site.

Locals gather near the overturned bus in Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

It is learnt that the private bus departs from Chamba for Una—via Nurpur—at 6:30 AM as per the daily routine. Fortunately, the bus did not tumble down the hillside after overturning which saved the lives of the passengers. Otherwise, the accident could have been far more catastrophic, potentially resulting in a massive loss of life and property.