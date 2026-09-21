ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SA: Jack Edwards Called Up To Australia Squad For ODI Series

Hyderabad: Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the series of three ODI matches. The opening fixture of the series will be played on September 24 in Durban. The second and third match will be played on September 27 and 30 in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom.

Ahead of the series, Australia have made a slight change to their squad adding all-rounder Jack Edwards. The 26-year-old will now have an opportunity to make his ODI debut if he gets a place in the playing XI.

With his addition to the squad, Cricket Australia have released pace duo of Billy Stanlake and Spencer Johnson. Billy Stanlake suffered a side strain during the team’s second ODI against Zimbabwe in the series which concluded on Sunday. The right-arm pacer will now undergo scans after flying back home to Australia.

Spencer Johnson has been released, factoring in the workload management after playing in two of the three ODI matches in Zimbabwe. Captain Pat Cummins and pacer Mitchell Starc will also be joining the squad ahead of the One Dayers against South Africa.

Edward’s career