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AUS vs SA: Jack Edwards Called Up To Australia Squad For ODI Series

Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards was added to the squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

jack edwards to australia squad
File photo: Jack Edwards (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the series of three ODI matches. The opening fixture of the series will be played on September 24 in Durban. The second and third match will be played on September 27 and 30 in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom.

Ahead of the series, Australia have made a slight change to their squad adding all-rounder Jack Edwards. The 26-year-old will now have an opportunity to make his ODI debut if he gets a place in the playing XI.

With his addition to the squad, Cricket Australia have released pace duo of Billy Stanlake and Spencer Johnson. Billy Stanlake suffered a side strain during the team’s second ODI against Zimbabwe in the series which concluded on Sunday. The right-arm pacer will now undergo scans after flying back home to Australia.

Spencer Johnson has been released, factoring in the workload management after playing in two of the three ODI matches in Zimbabwe. Captain Pat Cummins and pacer Mitchell Starc will also be joining the squad ahead of the One Dayers against South Africa.

Edward’s career

Jack Edwards made his international debut with the T20I series against Pakistan at the star of the 2026. The all-rounder is yet to make his ODI debut and the series can provide him with the opportunity of doing that.

The right-handed batter has featured in 36 List A matches scoring 882 runs and taking 24 wickets. With Johnston and Stanlake released from the squad, the national side will need bowling services from the 26-year-old.

Australia squad for ODI series

Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

South Africa squad for ODI series

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

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AUSTRALIA SQUAD FOR SA ODIS
AUSTRALIA ODI SQUAD
JACK EDWARDS IN AUSTRALIA SQUAD
CRICKET AUSTRALIA NEWS
AUS VS SA ODI SERIES

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