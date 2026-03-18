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Glenn Phillips Shows Pilot Skills With Aircraft Landing In Auckland

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips impressed the fans with his pilot skills by landing a small aircraft in Auckland.

Glenn Phillips pilot skills
File Photo: Glenn Phillips (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: When Glenn Phillips is on the field, he often impresses the spectators with his brilliant fielding efforts, including some flying catches. Phillips has shown in his career so far that he can be one of the most dangerous batters across the globe and can be handy with his off-spin as well. Now, a video of the New Zealand all-rounder has surfaced in which he is seen flying an aircraft.

Phillips initially started his career as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and later switched from keeping to becoming a spinner all-rounder. Furthermore, due to his excellent fielding, he is also affectionately called the 'Jonty Rhodes' of modern-day cricket.

Phillips shows flying skills

The New Zealand team is currently playing a 5-match T20 series against South Africa at home. However, since the T20 World Cup series has just concluded, the New Zealand Cricket Board has rested the team's top star players from the series.

In this situation, a video of New Zealand's star all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who has been rested for the South Africa series, has surprised fans by flying a plane. He has surprised his fans with a video he has released showing that he can not only play cricket but also fly a plane.

Glenn Phillips posted on his Instagram page, "I consider it a privilege to be able to speak to and meet the students, instructors, and staff at Ardmore Flight Training School. It was an amazing experience to fly the A320 simulator there and tour their airline alliance facilities."

Fans are amazed after seeing the video of Glenn Phillips piloting a plane, wondering if there's anything he can't do. But what fans don't know is that he is a certified pilot and is currently working on getting his commercial pilot's license.

Phillips career

Phillips, who made his debut for New Zealand in 2017, has so far played 17 Tests, 47 ODIs and 97 T20Is, scoring 4,000 runs with 4 centuries and 22 half-centuries and taking 58 wickets. It is also noteworthy that he will be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL season.

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