ETV Bharat / sports

Glenn Phillips Shows Pilot Skills With Aircraft Landing In Auckland

Hyderabad: When Glenn Phillips is on the field, he often impresses the spectators with his brilliant fielding efforts, including some flying catches. Phillips has shown in his career so far that he can be one of the most dangerous batters across the globe and can be handy with his off-spin as well. Now, a video of the New Zealand all-rounder has surfaced in which he is seen flying an aircraft.

Phillips initially started his career as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and later switched from keeping to becoming a spinner all-rounder. Furthermore, due to his excellent fielding, he is also affectionately called the 'Jonty Rhodes' of modern-day cricket.

Phillips shows flying skills

The New Zealand team is currently playing a 5-match T20 series against South Africa at home. However, since the T20 World Cup series has just concluded, the New Zealand Cricket Board has rested the team's top star players from the series.

In this situation, a video of New Zealand's star all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who has been rested for the South Africa series, has surprised fans by flying a plane. He has surprised his fans with a video he has released showing that he can not only play cricket but also fly a plane.