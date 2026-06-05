ETV Bharat / international

US Imposes Sanctions On Cuban President, Castro Family Members

People walk past the Iberostar Selection hotel in Havana, on June 2, 2026. The Spanish hotel group Iberostar has withdrawn from managing around a dozen hotels in Cuba that it operated in partnership with the military-linked conglomerate Gaesa, which is under US sanctions, several sources close to the matter told AFP on June 2, 2026. ( AFP )

Washington: The United States announced fresh economic sanctions Thursday on Cuba's president and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family, in Washington's latest ramping up of pressure on its communist-led neighbour.

Among those targeted were the son and a grandson of former president Raul Castro, who no longer holds an official position but remains a key figure on decisions about the future of the island.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his wife and stepson were also hit by the latest Treasury Department sanctions, as was the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and several other entities.

While the United States has had an embargo on Cuba for decades, US President Donald Trump has drastically ramped up pressure on the island in recent months and openly muses about taking it over.