US Imposes Sanctions On Cuban President, Castro Family Members
President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his wife and stepson were also hit by Treasury Department sanctions, as was Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and other entities.
By AFP
Published : June 5, 2026 at 4:11 AM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 4:17 AM IST
Washington: The United States announced fresh economic sanctions Thursday on Cuba's president and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family, in Washington's latest ramping up of pressure on its communist-led neighbour.
Among those targeted were the son and a grandson of former president Raul Castro, who no longer holds an official position but remains a key figure on decisions about the future of the island.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his wife and stepson were also hit by the latest Treasury Department sanctions, as was the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and several other entities.
While the United States has had an embargo on Cuba for decades, US President Donald Trump has drastically ramped up pressure on the island in recent months and openly muses about taking it over.
A de facto fuel blockade has deepened the island's energy crisis and hit its already fragile economy.
The Treasury's latest actions also follow an earlier move in 2025 when Washington restricted visas for the Cuban president and other high-ranking government officials.
Trump has repeatedly signalled that the Cuban government could be next after Venezuela to fall to US pressure.
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