ETV Bharat / international

Hanuman Statue Centre Of Political Debate In Texas Amid US Midterm Elections

The inside of a voting center in Henrico County, Virginia, on the first day of in-person voting for this year’s midterm elections, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: A 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Texas became a focal point of political debate after a conservative YouTuber called for its removal, prompting a strong backlash from Hindu groups and thinkers alike.

The Statue of the Union, installed at the Asthalaxmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, has been at the centre of a controversy since its consecration in August 2024, with a section of Christian conservatives describing it as “un-Christian”.

“Btw, when we win, we are tearing this down,” YouTuber Jesse Hughes said, sharing a photograph of the statue. Ruchir Bakshi, a US Army veteran, described the remarks by Hughes as unpatriotic and a “threat against Hinduism”.

“It is a threat against Hinduism itself to vandalise another American community’s house of worship because you hate the faith inside it,” Bakshi said, describing himself as an American-Hindu who is concerned about anti-Hindu hate in the US.

“If winning in America means demolishing Hindu temples, you don’t want the country I fought for. You just want a license to go after people who aren’t you,” he said. Bakshi got support from the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and Carl Wheless, a US Army veteran based in Texas who describes himself as a political commentator.

“We share your horror at the open religious bigotry being mainstreamed on this platform and are proud to fight it alongside you,” CoHNA said in a post on X. The anti-immigrant narrative has been a recurring theme in the midterm election campaign in Texas, which is home to more than five lakh Indian-Americans.