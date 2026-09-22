22-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Randeep Hooda Arrives In Gujarat Ahead Of 72nd National Film Awards For His First Honour
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:18 AM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST
What's making waves in entertainment? Get all the latest updates, breaking news, celebrity buzz and big announcements right here, with stories updated as they happen.
LIVE FEED
Randeep Hooda Arrives In Gujarat Ahead Of 72nd National Film Awards, Set To Be Honoured For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda arrived at Vadodara Airport to attend the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat on Monday late night. The actor will receive his first National Film Award for Best Debut Director for his biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar today. Speaking to the media, Hooda expressed his gratitude for being part of the prestigious awards. He had earlier described the win as a moment he was still processing, recalling the challenges involved in making the film as its actor, co-writer and first-time director. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at the ceremony in Ekta Nagar, also known as Kevadia.
Kartik Aaryan Makes Most Of Gujarat Trip Before National Awards With Statue Of Unity Visit
Kartik Aaryan explored Gujarat ahead of the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, visiting the iconic Statue of Unity and enjoying traditional Gujarati theplas. The actor shared pictures from his outing on Instagram, captioning them, "A legacy larger than life." Kartik is set to receive his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He will share the honour with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who won for Bramayugam. Kartik's parents have also arrived in Gujarat to be part of the special occasion, with President Droupadi Murmu set to present the awards.
72nd National Film Awards: Kevadia To Host Ceremony Today As Honours Move Beyond Delhi
Kevadia in Gujarat is set to host the 72nd National Film Awards, marking a new chapter as the prestigious ceremony moves beyond the National Capital. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards honouring outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024. Veteran actor Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The ceremony will also honour winners including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam and Rajkumar Periasamy across acting and filmmaking categories.