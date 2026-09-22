22-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Randeep Hooda Arrives In Gujarat Ahead Of 72nd National Film Awards For His First Honour

Randeep Hooda Arrives In Gujarat Ahead Of 72nd National Film Awards, Set To Be Honoured For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda arrived at Vadodara Airport to attend the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat on Monday late night. The actor will receive his first National Film Award for Best Debut Director for his biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar today. Speaking to the media, Hooda expressed his gratitude for being part of the prestigious awards. He had earlier described the win as a moment he was still processing, recalling the challenges involved in making the film as its actor, co-writer and first-time director. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at the ceremony in Ekta Nagar, also known as Kevadia.