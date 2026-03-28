ETV Bharat / business

Near-Term Outlook Remains Uncertain With External Shocks Posing Downside Risks To Growth: Finance Ministry

New Delhi: The near-term outlook remains uncertain, with external shocks, particularly the West Asia crisis, posing downside risks to growth through elevated input costs and potential supply disruptions, the Finance Ministry said in a report on Saturday. However, the report said, strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust domestic demand may help cushion the impact.

The geopolitical developments have introduced a complex and multi-layered set of risks for India, given its position as a major energy importer with strong trade, investment, and remittance linkages with the West Asia region, the Monthly Economic Review for March released by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry said.

"While India's relatively robust macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained policy efforts provide resilience, the evolving situation warrants close monitoring and calibrated policy responses," it said.

The government's interventions across energy diversification, agricultural preparedness, inflation conditions, external sector strength, and policy measures support the economy's ability to absorb near-term disruptions arising from global developments, while ongoing monitoring and calibrated responses remain important in view of evolving conditions, it said.

While these interventions, along with existing macroeconomic buffers, provide some support, the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside. In this context, continued vigilance and proactive policy measures will be important to mitigate the impact of evolving global uncertainties, it said.

The report further said that the recent oil price shock presents an upside risk to the inflation trajectory in the medium term, as higher energy costs are gradually transmitted into domestic prices, particularly in fuel-intensive sectors.

While supply disruptions have added to cost pressures, selective price corrections in perishables, amid export-related dislocations, point to localised demand-supply imbalances, it said.