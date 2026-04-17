Dimple Yadav Slams BJP Over Women's Bill Amendment, Questions Timing Of Delimitation Move
SP MP Dimple Yadav accused the BJP of misleading on the women's bill, demanded a caste census and reservation for OBC and Muslim women.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Friday criticised the BJP-led government during a Lok Sabha debate on delimitation and women's reservation, alleging that the Centre is not genuinely committed to empowering women.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, SP MP from Mainpuri said that the ruling party was trying to create a narrative that the Opposition is against reservation for women. She rejected this claim, recalling that in 2023, all parties had come together to support the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, ensuring its smooth passage.
However, she argued that the current amendment would favour the government rather than benefit women. "This amendment will bring strength to the government only and not to women," she said.
Yadav also questioned the timing of bringing delimitation and related proposals, asking why such measures were being introduced now. She alleged that the government's intentions were politically motivated.
The SP leader further demanded that the government conduct a caste census, stating that it is necessary for fair representation and policymaking. She emphasised that women from Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) minority communities should be given adequate reservation.
"The government does not want to empower women," Yadav said, adding that the women's reservation bill was introduced because the BJP anticipate electoral challenges in the future.
Her remarks came amid an ongoing debate in Parliament over representation, reservation and electoral reforms.