ETV Bharat / bharat

Dimple Yadav Slams BJP Over Women's Bill Amendment, Questions Timing Of Delimitation Move

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Friday criticised the BJP-led government during a Lok Sabha debate on delimitation and women's reservation, alleging that the Centre is not genuinely committed to empowering women.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, SP MP from Mainpuri said that the ruling party was trying to create a narrative that the Opposition is against reservation for women. She rejected this claim, recalling that in 2023, all parties had come together to support the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, ensuring its smooth passage.

However, she argued that the current amendment would favour the government rather than benefit women. "This amendment will bring strength to the government only and not to women," she said.

Yadav also questioned the timing of bringing delimitation and related proposals, asking why such measures were being introduced now. She alleged that the government's intentions were politically motivated.