1965 India-Pakistan War Hero KG George Dies In Kerala At 95

An archival picture of 1965 War hero Lance Havildar K G George (Retd), who died at the age of 95 in his native place Kerala on Saturday, March 7, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Lance Havildar K G George (retd), who was awarded a Vir Chakra for his heroics in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, passed away in Kerala at the age of 95, his family said on Sunday.

"My grandfather died early morning on Saturday. He was born in February 1931 and had fought in the 1965 Indo-Pak War," his grandson Remo John told PTI.

He was born in Kerala and died at his residence in Kottayam due to age-related factors, John, 21, said.

George had served in the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, a key unit that was established in 1911.

Since its inception on February 15, 1911, the Corps of Signals has transformed the communications of the Indian Army and also kept pace with the digital revolution witnessed in the 21st century.

The citation for his Vir Chakra describes his gallant act during the 1965 War and reads that he "displayed courage and devotion to duty of a high order".