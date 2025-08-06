Punjab Minister Arrives Barefoot At Golden Temple, Accepts 'Religious Punishment'

Amritsar: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib and accepted a religious punishment for allowing "violation of Sikh religious code" during a government-sponsored event in Punjab, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing attendees dancing to Punjabi pop songs during the solemn event organised by the Punjab Language Department. The act, considered disrespectful by the Sikh community, led to a summons issued by the apex body of Sikhism.

In a rare and symbolic gesture of accountability, Bains arrived barefoot at the Golden Temple complex, where the five Singh Sahibs, including acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, imposed a detailed religious sentence.

While sentencing Minister Bains, the acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, said, "Now he will walk from the Golden Temple to the Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of the ninth Guru. He will get the roads and streets leading to this place repaired and ensure good cleanliness. After this, he will walk 100 meters to Gurdwara Kotha Sahib Patshahi Nauvin, Walla, Sri Amritsar. He will work to improve the condition of the road leading to this Guru Ghar, and will ensure the necessary work and arrangement of roads at Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin, Baba Bakala Sahib as well."

On this, the minister said, "I accept the punishment." Meanwhile, Jathedar Gargajj said that after a long discussion in today's meeting of the five Singh Sahibs, it is ordered that no party or committee should claim to be the patron of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.