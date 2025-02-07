ETV Bharat / state

Kameshwar Chaupal, Who Laid Foundation Of Ram Mandir, Passes Away in Bihar

Kameshwar was a trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and former member of Legislative Council and provincial president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Kameshwar Chaupal, who laid the foundation of Ram Temple, passed away at Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi on Friday
File Photo of Kameshwar Chaupal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Patna: Kameshwar Chaupal, who laid the foundation of Ram Temple, passed away at Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. He was 68 and had been been unwell for some time.

Kameshwar was a trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and former member of Legislative Council and provincial president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He had laid the first brick of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Kameshwar was a resident of Supaul and was born into a Dalit family on April 24, 1956 at Kamarail. After completing his graduation from JN College, Madhubani, he did his MA from Mithila University, Darbhanga in 1958. Kameshwar

Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' was performed in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. However, the foundation stone of Ram Mandir was laid way back on November 9, 1989 by Kameshwar. However, the Ram Janmabhoomi case was heard in the court and on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favor of the construction of a Ram Temple. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took to X to inform about Kameshwar's demise.

Kameshwar was associated with BJP and had contested the elections many times. In 1991, he contested from Bihar's Rosda Assembly constituency but lost. After this, in 1995, he got a ticket from Begusarai's Bakhri assembly. Here too he had to face defeat. In 2002, Kameshwar was made a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He remained a member till 2014. After the 2020 Assembly elections, his name was doing rounds for the post of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP once again gave Kameshwar a ticket from Supaul but he did not manage to win this time as well.

Patna: Kameshwar Chaupal, who laid the foundation of Ram Temple, passed away at Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. He was 68 and had been been unwell for some time.

Kameshwar was a trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and former member of Legislative Council and provincial president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He had laid the first brick of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Kameshwar was a resident of Supaul and was born into a Dalit family on April 24, 1956 at Kamarail. After completing his graduation from JN College, Madhubani, he did his MA from Mithila University, Darbhanga in 1958. Kameshwar

Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' was performed in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. However, the foundation stone of Ram Mandir was laid way back on November 9, 1989 by Kameshwar. However, the Ram Janmabhoomi case was heard in the court and on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favor of the construction of a Ram Temple. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took to X to inform about Kameshwar's demise.

Kameshwar was associated with BJP and had contested the elections many times. In 1991, he contested from Bihar's Rosda Assembly constituency but lost. After this, in 1995, he got a ticket from Begusarai's Bakhri assembly. Here too he had to face defeat. In 2002, Kameshwar was made a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He remained a member till 2014. After the 2020 Assembly elections, his name was doing rounds for the post of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP once again gave Kameshwar a ticket from Supaul but he did not manage to win this time as well.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AYODHYA RAM MANDIRKAMESHWAR CHAUPAL DEMISEFOUNDATION OF RAM MANDIRKAMESHWAR CHAUPAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.