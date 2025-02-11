ETV Bharat / state

Final Rites Of Dalai Lama's Elder Brother, Gyalo Thondup, Performed In Kalimpong

In 1939, Thondup moved with his family to Lhasa and travelled to Nanjing in China to study Standard Chinese and Chinese history at the age of 14. At that time, he connected with prominent personalities, including Chiang Kai-shek.

Born in 1928 in Taktser village in the Amdo region of Tibet, Thondup was the second-eldest sibling in the family. He served as an unofficial envoy for his brother throughout his life and had engaged with global leaders to advocate for Tibetan autonomy.

Thondup's death has cast a shadow of grief over the Buddhist community across the world. Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Anit Thapa, former GTA administrator Binoy Tamang and district administration officials expressed their condolences at the funeral. Pemba Tshering Bhutia, Prime Minister of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile and several others paid their respects in Kalimpong today.

The Dalai Lama's elder brother was instrumental in leading the 1950s uprising in Tibet against communist China. It was a turning point in the conflict between Tibet and China as Tibetans in Lhasa revolved against Chinese rule, compelling the Dalai Lama to flee to India.

Thondup, a key figure associated with Tibet's fight for independence and called the 'Noodle Maker of Kalimpong', passed away at his house in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on Saturday. He was aged 97 and his last rites were performed at Taktser House in Kalimpong on Tuesday.

Kalimpong: The Dalai Lama, who had met his ailing elder brother, Gyalo Thondup, some years back, had insisted that he could not die and they should return home together. But fate had other plans.

He married Zhu Dan, daughter of a Kuomintang general in 1948. With rising political tensions in China, he left Nanjing in 1949 and then settled in Kalimpong. Here, he named his house, 'Taktser', in memory of his native village in Tibet.

He was fluent in Chinese, Tibetan, and English and facilitated semi-official contacts between the Tibetan government-in-exile and both the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People's Republic of China.

With the Dalai Lama's permission, he met Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1979, thereby initiating political talks, and made several official visits to China, acting as the Dalai Lama's unofficial envoy during the 1990s.

Gyalo Thondup's memoir (ETV Bharat)

Apart from his political endeavours, Thondup was a successful entrepreneur. He established a noodle factory in Kalimpong in 1960s and this became an important episode in his life. Later on, his life experiences and insights were chronicled in his memoir, "The Noodle Maker of Kalimpong," co-authored with Anne F. Thurston. The book became an international bestseller.

His contributions to Tibet's political discourse and his commitment to its heritage will be remembered and honoured by people across the world.

Thondup made a mark for his unwavering dedication to the cause of Tibet and his efforts to build bridges of understanding between Tibet and China. His contributions to political dialogue in Tibet and his commitment will be remembered forever in the history of China and Tibet. He is survived by his family and countless individuals who were touched by his work and legacy.

GTA chief executive Anit Thapa said, "With his death, Kalimpong has lost one of its distinguished citizens. It is an irreparable loss. He played a significant role in shaping the history of Tibet and in the relations between India, Tibet and China."

Gyalo Thondup and his wife (ETV Bharat)

Binoy Tamang said, "Gyallo Thondup's passing is an irreparable loss to the Buddhist community. His contribution to peace in Tibet and Asia will be remembered forever."

With his death, Kalimpong has lost one of its most prominent citizens and a person who was instrumental in shaping history in regards to the Tibetan cause and relations between India, Tibet and China. He played a crucial role in Tibetan politics, diplomacy, and the resistance movement, dedicating his life to his people, shaping their path with wisdom and resilience.

People offering their tributes (ETV Bharat)

Locals too paid their tribute at Thondup's funeral that was held in Kalimpong today. Among his family members included his younger sister, Jetsun Pema and sons, Sey Kujyo Ngawang Tanpa Thondup and Sey Kujyo Khedroob Thondup. Among those who paid their respects were Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kalon Gyari Dolma, GTA executive member Senora Namchu, Speaker of Sikkim, MN Sherpa, minster of Sikkim Sonam Lama, Sikkim MLA Aditya Golay, and Manoj Daju.

Eminent personalities attending Gyalo Thondup's funeral (ETV Bharat)

"This morning, I had the honour of attending the funeral of Kasur Gyalo Thondup at Taktser House. Kalimpong has bid farewell to a guardian of history, a storyteller, and the “Noodle Maker of Kalimpong.” His absence will be deeply felt, but his contributions will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Vikram Rai, a local said.

His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will live on.