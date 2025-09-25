ETV Bharat / state

Canine Menace: Youth Dies Saving Mother From Stray Dog Attack In Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur: In a tragic incident highlighting the growing menace of stray dogs in Himachal Pradesh, a 31-year-old man from Neri Gram Panchayat in Hamirpur district died while trying to save his mother from an attack.

The deceased, Sumit Kumar, sustained grievous injuries on his head and face after a stray dog turned on him when he rushed to protect his mother, Asha Devi, nearly 15 days ago.

While his mother survived with injuries, Sumit’s condition deteriorated despite continuous treatment at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. He died on Monday.

'Sumit was being given rabies medication'

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Deshraj Sharma of Hamirpur Medical College said, "Sumit, a resident of Neri, was being treated at the college. Due to the suspected rabies after the dog bite, he was given the necessary rabies medication and treatment. A team of doctors was constantly monitoring his condition, and rabies treatment was ongoing. Despite this, his condition continued to deteriorate."