Canine Menace: Youth Dies Saving Mother From Stray Dog Attack In Himachal Pradesh
Hamirpur CMO Praveen Kumar, said rabies, which spreads rapidly on the face, turned fatal Sumit Kumar.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
Hamirpur: In a tragic incident highlighting the growing menace of stray dogs in Himachal Pradesh, a 31-year-old man from Neri Gram Panchayat in Hamirpur district died while trying to save his mother from an attack.
The deceased, Sumit Kumar, sustained grievous injuries on his head and face after a stray dog turned on him when he rushed to protect his mother, Asha Devi, nearly 15 days ago.
While his mother survived with injuries, Sumit’s condition deteriorated despite continuous treatment at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. He died on Monday.
'Sumit was being given rabies medication'
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Deshraj Sharma of Hamirpur Medical College said, "Sumit, a resident of Neri, was being treated at the college. Due to the suspected rabies after the dog bite, he was given the necessary rabies medication and treatment. A team of doctors was constantly monitoring his condition, and rabies treatment was ongoing. Despite this, his condition continued to deteriorate."
Vipin Kumar, head of the Gram Panchayat Neri, if the dog bite was indeed the cause of death, it is important to investigate whether the dog was suffering from a disease like rabies.
"This incident is not only a tragedy for one family, but also a warning for the entire society. The increasing number of stray dogs in the area is posing a serious threat to public safety. Locals are demanding that the administration take immediate action to prevent such incidents from recurring," he added.
Hammirpur CMO Praveen Kumar asked locals to report to the animal husbandry department if any dog in the village exhibits unusual behaviour, such as sudden aggression, unprovoked attempts to bite, continuous salivation, or signs of illness, such as lethargy.
'Rabies spreads rapidly on the face'
According to Hamirpur CMO Praveen Kumar, rabies is a viral infection. "The dog attacked Sumit's face, leaving deep wounds. Rabies spreads rapidly and is more fatal on the face. Though he was gradually improving, his condition deteriorated, ultimately leading to his death," Kumar said.
Before Sumit was attacked, his mother, Asha Devi, was also injured by the same dog. At present, her health is improving, and she is receiving treatment at home. Sumit's untimely death has cast a pall of gloom over the entire family. He leaves behind his parents, wife, two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and two-month-old son.