Adi Shankara Idols Designed In Tamil Nadu To Be installed In Four temples Including Kedarnath And Badrinath

Kumbakonam: A statue of Adi Shankara made of Panjlokam will soon be installed at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

The task of designing the idol was entrusted to Cast in France Creative Sculpture Studio in Thimmakudi village near Kumbakonam. The beautifully crafted Adi Shankaracharya idol, one-and-a-half feet high and weighing 37 kg, was transported to Kedarnath by air. Like the Utsavar idol installed at Kedarnath, it was decided to install three more such idols at the holy places of Badrinath, Uttaramaniya Jyotirmad and Bhavishya Patari. Subsequently, the work of sculpting the idols was also entrusted to the Cast in France Creative Sculpture Studio.

A team of 15 sculptors led by Sthapathi Varadaraj crafted a total of four idols made of Panjlokam, one-and-a-half-feet high and weighing 37 kg in 40 days and sent them to Kedarnath by air. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chief Sthapathi of the Sculpture Hall, Varadaraj, said, "In the first phase, the Panchaloka Utsava Adi Shankara statue designed by us will be installed in Kedarnath on Friday, on the 2,532nd Jayanti of Adi Shankara. Following this, the Panchaloka Utsava Adi Shankara statue will be installed at a function to be held in Badrinath on Saturday and Sunday." .