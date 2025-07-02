ETV Bharat / sports

World Sports Journalists Day: Honouring The Game's Storytellers

Sports journalism has a unique ability to unite communities. By covering local sports teams and events, sports reporters encourage a sense of community pride and involvement. They provide a platform for fans to connect and share their love for sports.

Sports journalists have a unique platform to address social issues and shape public opinions. They can use their reporting to highlight important topics such as social justice, equality, and inclusivity. By covering stories beyond the game, sports journalists can bring attention to societal challenges and advocate for positive change.

Sports journalists provide us with the news and analysis we need to follow our favorite teams and athletes, and help us navigate the complex and sometimes controversial issues that arise in the world of sports.

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) established World Sports Journalists Day on July 2, commemorating the formation day of AIPS as an organisation in 1994 during the Summer Olympics in Paris. This day is marked to honour the outstanding work of journalists in the field of sports. Over the years, many sports media professionals have been honoured for their accomplishments on this special day .

Sports journalism is a special type of reporting that focuses on sports-related news and events in other words the coverage of the game is known as Sports Journalism. Sports journalists work in different areas:

Sports is one of the most widely consumed genres, bringing in a lot of viewership, sponsorship, as well as monetary benefits. For some, it’s a great way to improve health and fitness, while for others, it’s a career opportunity. Sports generates a lot of employment. From the players on the field to the hawkers standing outside the stadiums, sports is a win-win for everyone, creating ample scope and opportunities for whoever is involved.

Sports journalists can highlight the positive impact of sports in communities, such as promoting youth development, fostering teamwork, and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Challenges in Sports Journalism

Sports is one of the most widely consumed genres, The viewers who love watching their favourite sports person performing in the filed or making runs, also love watching LIVE coverage, sports reporting, commentary, as well as pre and post-match analysis to better understand the game and satisfy their craving to know the game better. So, sports journalists require a diverse skill set to effectively report on and analyze the world of sports.

While a portion of sports journalism hinges on having access to teams and players, being unconnected from a team ultimately makes journalists more objective when covering different facets of the sport, including scandals.

Since the last twenty years or so, the field of sports journalism is slowly being invaded and taken over by the so called “experts” or recently retired sports persons. Since these ex-players have a celebrity value, news organizations are more than willing to hire them at the cost of full time sports journalists.

Every sports federation in India has a coterie of the rich and powerful. They are run by politicians and businessmen, when in true essence they should be headed by sports persons. It is harmful for any business to take on such a powerful clique.

Sports coverage today goes beyond superficial coverage of matches and into hard news territory by acknowledging the intersections between sports and other aspects of our society. When sports journalists are covering those issues, they need to bypass the obsolete notion that access is everything and interrogate with a critical eye the sport that they love in order to make it better and fairer for both players and audiences.

Some of the famous sports journalists world -wide

Bill Simmons :-Bill Simmons is a journalist known for his unique takes and strong opinions. He’s an excellent journalist who combines facts with fun. He was famously working under ESPN but also has his own website.

Shams Charania:-This journalist is quite young and provides in-depth analyses of the NBA. He started his sports journalism career at 17 and was hired as Yahoo Sports full-time NBA insider in 2015 at 21.

Bomani Jones:-Bomani Jones is an award winning television sports journalist turned full time podcaster. He anchors his popular podcast The Right Time with Bommani Jones where he has established a major destination for sports lovers and other cultural events . He relaunched his podcast on Wave Sports and Entertainment network after hosting The Right Time on ESPN for 20 years

Harsha Bhogle:-Harsha Bhogle is one of the most popular commentators in world cricket, He is an expert analyst of the sport and a highly respected journalist and presenter. His career as a commentator began at the age of 19 with All India Radio in Hyderabad and he covered his first Test Match for Doordarshan while working on his MBA. Since 1995, he has been presenting live cricket from all around the world for ESPN STAR Sports and was part of the 'Few Good Men' commentary team that included Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and Alan Wilkins along with Geoff Boycott and Navjot Singh Sidhu and latterly Ian Chappell and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Since the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) of cricket in 2008, sports journalism in India has exploded. The Indian Hockey League, the Pro Kabaddi League, the Indian Super League (for soccer), the Indian Wrestling League, the Indian Badminton League, the Golf Premier League, the Indian Volleyball League, and the Indian Racing League are some instances of new sporting events and tournament in India. The scope for Sports Journalists in India is expanding with the growth of the sports industry and the increasing demand for sports content across various media platforms. Opportunities exist in traditional media outlets such as newspapers, magazines, and television networks, as well as in digital media platforms, sports broadcasting, sports websites, and social media content creation.

Finally, it is important to note that sports journalism is not free from ethical challenges. Like all journalists, sports journalists must strive to be accurate, fair and objective in their reporting. They must also navigate complex issues such as athlete privacy, conflict of interest and commercial pressure to provide favorable coverage.