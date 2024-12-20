ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs WI-W: Smriti Mandhana Shatters Five World Records, India Register First Home Series Win After 5 Years

Smriti Mandhana played a knock of 77 runs from 47 deliveries laced with 13 boundaries and a six in the third T20I against West Indies.

IND W vs WI W
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Navi Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana was at her prolific best during the third T20I between India and West Indies on Thursday. The southpaw played a sensational knock of 77 runs from 47 balls laced with 13 fours and a six at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. She broke multiple records including becoming the first player with most 50-plus scores in women’s cricket. Also, India won the series with the triumph in the final fixture and inked the first series win at home in T20Is after a wait of five years. India last won the T20I series at home in 2019 against South Africa by 3-1.

Mandhana scored the most runs by an Indian woman in a bilateral T20I series. She amassed 193 runs from three matches with an average of 64.33. She broke the previous record owned by Mithali Raj, who racked up 192 runs in February 2018 against South Africa.

The left-handed batter also scripted the record of amassing the most runs in a calendar year. In 23 matches played throughout the year, she accrued 763 runs with an average of 42.38 with the highest score of 77. The 28-year-old surpassed Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu who compiled 720 runs from 21 matches this year. Also, Mandhana scored eight 50-plus scores in women’s T20Is in a calendar year. She surpassed Mithali Raj who had seven 50-plus scores in 2018.

Another record scripted by Mandhana on Thursday was becoming the first batter to hit 100 or more fours in a calendar year in T20Is in Women’s cricket.

Mandhana scored 54 in the first T20I and followed up with a similar score. In the series decider, the left-handed batter showed why she is one the best in the business building a partnership of 98 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues.

Courtesy of Smriti’s knock, India notched a total of 217/4 and registered their highest score in the Women’s T20I surpassing the previous best of 201 against UAE earlier this year.

Navi Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana was at her prolific best during the third T20I between India and West Indies on Thursday. The southpaw played a sensational knock of 77 runs from 47 balls laced with 13 fours and a six at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. She broke multiple records including becoming the first player with most 50-plus scores in women’s cricket. Also, India won the series with the triumph in the final fixture and inked the first series win at home in T20Is after a wait of five years. India last won the T20I series at home in 2019 against South Africa by 3-1.

Mandhana scored the most runs by an Indian woman in a bilateral T20I series. She amassed 193 runs from three matches with an average of 64.33. She broke the previous record owned by Mithali Raj, who racked up 192 runs in February 2018 against South Africa.

The left-handed batter also scripted the record of amassing the most runs in a calendar year. In 23 matches played throughout the year, she accrued 763 runs with an average of 42.38 with the highest score of 77. The 28-year-old surpassed Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu who compiled 720 runs from 21 matches this year. Also, Mandhana scored eight 50-plus scores in women’s T20Is in a calendar year. She surpassed Mithali Raj who had seven 50-plus scores in 2018.

Another record scripted by Mandhana on Thursday was becoming the first batter to hit 100 or more fours in a calendar year in T20Is in Women’s cricket.

Mandhana scored 54 in the first T20I and followed up with a similar score. In the series decider, the left-handed batter showed why she is one the best in the business building a partnership of 98 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues.

Courtesy of Smriti’s knock, India notched a total of 217/4 and registered their highest score in the Women’s T20I surpassing the previous best of 201 against UAE earlier this year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA WOMEN VS WEST INDIES WOMENSMRITI MANDHANARICHA GHOSHIND W VS WI W

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.