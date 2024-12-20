IND-W vs WI-W: Smriti Mandhana Shatters Five World Records, India Register First Home Series Win After 5 Years

Navi Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana was at her prolific best during the third T20I between India and West Indies on Thursday. The southpaw played a sensational knock of 77 runs from 47 balls laced with 13 fours and a six at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. She broke multiple records including becoming the first player with most 50-plus scores in women’s cricket. Also, India won the series with the triumph in the final fixture and inked the first series win at home in T20Is after a wait of five years. India last won the T20I series at home in 2019 against South Africa by 3-1.

Mandhana scored the most runs by an Indian woman in a bilateral T20I series. She amassed 193 runs from three matches with an average of 64.33. She broke the previous record owned by Mithali Raj, who racked up 192 runs in February 2018 against South Africa.

The left-handed batter also scripted the record of amassing the most runs in a calendar year. In 23 matches played throughout the year, she accrued 763 runs with an average of 42.38 with the highest score of 77. The 28-year-old surpassed Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu who compiled 720 runs from 21 matches this year. Also, Mandhana scored eight 50-plus scores in women’s T20Is in a calendar year. She surpassed Mithali Raj who had seven 50-plus scores in 2018.

Another record scripted by Mandhana on Thursday was becoming the first batter to hit 100 or more fours in a calendar year in T20Is in Women’s cricket.

Mandhana scored 54 in the first T20I and followed up with a similar score. In the series decider, the left-handed batter showed why she is one the best in the business building a partnership of 98 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues.

Courtesy of Smriti’s knock, India notched a total of 217/4 and registered their highest score in the Women’s T20I surpassing the previous best of 201 against UAE earlier this year.