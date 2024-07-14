ETV Bharat / sports

Copa America Final: Lionel Messi Looks To Lead Argentina To Record 16th Title In Duel With Colombia

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and Rodrigo De Paul, left, do drills as they train for the Copa America soccer final ( AP )

Miami Gardens (US): Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn't happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

It'll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay's Darwin Nez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Uruguay's semi final win over Colombia.

Uruguay captain Jos Gimnez said players went in the crowd to protect their families, and coach Marcelo Bielsa passionately criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to safeguard families of players seated in the stands behind the Uruguay bench.

I'm concerned about what could happen tomorrow, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said through an interpreter. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez added it would be great if we could reinforce security.

CONMEBOL said in a news release that any action that tarnishes a global football celebration will not be tolerated. Argentina, winner of the Copa America in 2021 and World Cup in 2022, can join Spain from 2008-12 as the only countries to win three consecutive major championships. The Albiceleste made it to Sunday's final without a dominant performance from the 37-year-old Messi, who has battled a leg injury.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner zipped through defenders and created scoring opportunities for his teammates but he did not get a goal until deflecting Enzo Fernndez's shot past Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crpeau to help seal Argentina's 2-0 win in the semifinal.

Ahead of the final, Messi said he's battled discomfort at times throughout the tournament but assured it won't slow him down on Sunday.