Booming Attar Market In Delhi, 250-Yr-Old Products, Some From Mughal Era

New Delhi: There are many family-owned attar shops in Delhi that are running for decades despite the increasing craze for branded deodorants and perfumes.

One such shop in Matia Mahal market is 'Attar House', owned by Mohammad Sabir, who is known in the area as king of a variety of scents. In his collection of perfumes, there are some that are more than 250 years old and few are known to have been discovered by Mughal emperors and queens.

Many shops have rare and expensive products (TV Bharat)

Mohammad Sabir said his family has been making and selling attar for generations. Currently, the responsibility of the shop is on the fifth generation. "There are some attar that are several years old. These are not for sale but maintained as our family heritage. The oldest attar is more than 250 years old and is very expensive. The bottle has the British government seal on its cap, which is made of silver," he said.

Sabir further said that India was ruled by the Mughals, who were very fond of attar. Shah Jahan discovered Samamme attar while Noor Jahan came up with Rooh Gulab attar, he said adding, he has both the collections.

Attar bottle with seal of British government (ETV Bharat)

Medicinal properties in attar

Sabir said that some of the most expensive perfumes and attar are found in India. Attar is not only used for fragrance but also have many medicinal benefits. If someone has ear-related problems, then Motiya attar is beneficial, he said.

Again, during summers when people suffer from heat stroke, using Khus attar brings a lot of relief. This apart, Eagle attar proves beneficial for those suffering from nose bleeding or have epileptic attacks. But the medicinal value is retained only when an attar is absolutely natural and genuine, he added.

Attar dating back to 250 years are also available (ETV Bharat)

Currently, many attar and perfumes are sold in the market with artificial fragrance. "Today in this easy-to-use era, artificial compounds are used in roll-on packing. French and Arabic fragrances are also used in it. Their price is less as compared to Indian perfumes. Therefore, nowadays the demand for foreign perfumes has increased a lot," he added.

Attractive discounts

Asar owner of 'Jam Jam' shop in Matia Mahal market said people tend to buy attar during Ramzan so 15 to 20 percent discount has been offered on some products. Ehsaas attar, which is highest in demand, in available at Rs 250 for 25 ml. Another expensive attar, Oud is priced in lakhs but its demand is almost negligible.

Attar bottles on display (ETV Bharat)

Kosan Siddiqui, a resident of Nainital, said that he comes to his elder sister's house every year during Ramzan and his family told him to visit Matia Mahal market to buy authentic attar. "Good discounts are being given on attar and I like using it because it is considered pure in Islam," he added.

How to identify fragrance of attar?

If you are planning to buy attar from a shop, but find the fragrance across the room, it becomes difficult to identify your favorite product. Attar seller Mohammad Arman said, "In order to identify the correct fragrance of attar, we make the customer smell the fragrance of coffee beans. This refreshes their nose and they are able to buy the fragrance of their choice," he said.

Importance of attar

Applying attar is considered to be a part of personal hygiene and auspicious in not only Islam but other religions. Wholesaler Sabir said attar is alcohol-free and natural, made of essential oils from herbs, flowers and spices. "That is why it is used in prayers and worship. In Islam, it is said that before going to the mosque, one should wear new, clean and fragrant clothes," he added.