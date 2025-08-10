ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's LGBTQ Community Observes Traditional Gaijatra Festival

Kathmandu: Nepal's LGBTQ community organised rallies focusing on their political rights and representations in Kathmandu on Sunday during the traditional Gaijatra festival.

Gaijatra or Cow Festival mainly belongs to the Newar community of Kathmandu Valley and is observed annually to commemorate those who have passed away within the past year.

The LGBTQ, known as LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans-sexual and Inter-sex), community in Nepal organised colourful parades in Kathmandu to commemorate the members of the community who died in the past year.

Maya Ko Pahichan and Blue Diamond Society (BDS), the organisations working for the rights and welfare of the sexual and gender minority communities of Nepal, organised the events. The members displayed placards demanding equal rights, political representation and welfare for their community in Nepal.

The LGBTQ community in Nepal has been observing the Gaijatra Festival for more than two decades. A section of the community even celebrates the occasion as Pride Day.

“This time we focused on political rights and representation of the LGBTI community," said Sunil Babu Panta, the first gay Parliament Member of Nepal, who is also the chair of Maya Ko Pahichan. Our community took part in the Gaijatra Festival to express solidarity with the sexual and gender minority community, pointed out Panta.