International Women's Day: Dr Neerja Bhatia Of AIIMS Delhi Debunks Myths Around Cervical Cancer And Its Treatment

Every year on March 8, we commemorate International Women’s Day, which focuses on celebrating women’s achievements and the challenges they continue to face for equality and empowerment. While it is norm for heads of states and governments, as well as enterprise directors, to encourage women through messages, there are few who actually work towards enhancement of their position in the society. One such pioneer is Dr. Neerja Bhatla, one of the best known women’s health specialists in the country who was recently conferred Padma Shri for her contribution to healthcare, particularly in gynecology and oncology. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Bhatla, who also serves as a Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology Professor at AIIMS New Delhi and is also WHO's consultant on cervical cancer, talked about early detection of cancer of the cervix and simplification of the disease and myths surrounding it.



Dr Bhatia said cervical cancer is the most preventable cancer if detected early."If diagnosed early, treatment of cervical cancer is simple and effective. "But the catch is, a lot of women don't have access to screening, particularly in underserved communities," she said.



The Importance of Identifying Cervical Cancer at an Early Stage



Cervical cancer remains one of the most preventable forms of cancer, yet it affects thousands of women around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are associated with persistent infections with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types, transmitted through sexual contact. Dr Bhatla stressed if cervical cancer is detected early, it can be treated effectively, but without early screening, it goes undetected until it's too late. Dr Bhatla is committed to increasing access to affordable HPV tests, which can help detect the virus that leads to cervical cancer before it progresses. “We’ve worked hard to make HPV testing more affordable and accessible in India,” she said. “Our goal is to ensure that women everywhere can benefit from early detection, even in the most remote areas.”



Dr Neerja Bhatia (ETV Bharat)

Debunking Myths Around Cervical Cancer



In spite of rise in awareness, a number of myths regarding cervical cancer continue to exist. One of the best examples of the most incorrect myths is that only women from lower socio-economic status are at risk. This is absolutely untrue, and Dr. Bhatla sprang to say. “This myth is completely wrong. Any woman can be afflicted by cervical cancer, regardless of her economic standing. It is important that women from all socio-economic backgrounds realize the significance of screening and early treatment," she stated.

Another prevalent misconception pertains to the stigma related to HPV, and this usually links to sexual behavior. Dr Bhatla emphasized raising awareness on how this stigma has to be brought down in order to get more women to test themselves. "HPV is a very common virus, and almost 85% of individuals will get infected in their lifetimes.". It's not 'bad behavior'; it's a virus that nobody will even realize they have until they get themselves tested," she said. "The stigma does deter women from seeking assistance, and that's why awareness is important."

Dr. Bhatla also stressed that the treatment of HPV infections early on can actually lower the chances of cervical cancer in the future. "The most important thing is early treatment. We must educate women that it is not only a matter of guarding themselves against cancer but also against other health risks associated with untreated infections," she pointed out.



Improvements in Technology: A New Hope for Women's Health



Apart from creating awareness, Dr Bhatla has also been engaged in state-of-the-art innovations to enhance cervical cancer diagnosis and treatment. One such advancement is the creation of portable devices that can conduct HPV testing in areas with weak healthcare infrastructure. “We are developing portable, battery-operated diagnostic devices that do not require reliable electricity,” Dr. Bhatla said. “Such devices enhance the ability of the health workers to conduct tests in far flung places so that women living in these regions do not miss important check-ups, ” she added. She also discussed the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on improving the diagnosis of cervical cancer. “AI is playing a huge role in helping health workers diagnose cancer earlier and more accurately. It’s about empowering healthcare professionals with tools that make their work more efficient and reliable,” she said. “We’re developing systems that will help identify women at risk and direct them to the right treatment at the right time.”



Empowering Women Aside from Health



Dr. Bhatla emphasized that women's health goes hand-in-hand with overall empowerment. She shared how, in general, the society tends to consider the health of other members of the family more than the woman herself. "I have seen many women prioritize the health of their families over their own, sacrificing their needs in the process," she stated. “But just like the safety instructions on an airplane—where we’re told to put on our own oxygen mask first, women need to prioritize their own health in order to take care of others effectively." She also highlighted the need to empower women economically. "When women are healthy, they can give more to their families and society. But we must also empower them economically. Today, women are able to start home-based businesses, become independent, and create their own streams of income. This is very important," said Dr Bhatla. She recalled the support she had always received from her family and mentors throughout her professional journey. “I’ve always known I can make it on my own, and my parents instilled that value in me. Because I didn’t have a brother growing up, my parents always told me I had to be tough. I shouldn’t feel like I need anyone’s protection,” she recalled smiling.



The journey of Dr Bhatla serves as a powerful testament to how education, mentorship, and motivation can really change a life. As she put it, “I was fortunate to be taught at AIIMS where there were committed teachers willing to nurture me and help me grow. It was their support that inspired me to have faith in myself. Now, I hope to inspire future generations of women to pursue their dreams and bring about positive changes in the world."

Health, Confidence, and Self-Reliance



Dr Bhatla's message to women is straightforward: put your health first, develop self-confidence, and never discount your own ability. "Women in India, and globally, must realize that they are equally vital as their families. Their health is imperative, not just for them but for the well-being of their children in the future," she summed up. "When women empower themselves, they have the courage to build a better future for themselves and communities. It's time we treated ourselves first, as we treat our families.



While the world takes time to celebrate International Women's Day, Dr Bhatla's contribution is a beacon of what can be achieved by empowering women through education and awareness in health care so that a healthy, brighter future for everyone becomes a reality. With early detection, affordable healthcare, and economic empowerment of women, we can ensure that the battle against cervical cancer and other medical challenges remains on an upward trend.