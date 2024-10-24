During the press meet, the distributor for Pushpa 2 in Karnataka expressed hope for the film crossing Rs 80-100 crore business in the region. Citing the hype around the film, the distributor said that Pushpa will certainly outshine the recent Telugu releases in Karnataka.
Pushpa 2 - The Rule Grand Press Meet Live Updates: Allu Arjun Fans Rejoice! The Much Awaited Film Is Preponed
The excitement for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high and adding to the heightened anticipation around the film, the makers held a significant national press meet with producers and distributors in Hyderabad.
Directed by Sukumar, this highly awaited sequel is already creating waves in Tollywood with its astounding pre-release business, surpassing Rs. 1000 crore! This astonishing figure has not only surprised industry insiders but also sparked interest across various film sectors.
The team, along with the distributors, is fielding questions from the media. Stay tuned for live updates from the Pushpa 2: The Rule grand press meet.
Pushpa 2 - The Rule Grand Press Meet Live Updates: Distributors Hopeful of Rs 80-100 Cr In Kannada Market
Pushpa 2 - The Rule Grand Press Meet Live Updates: What Caused Multiple Delays?
Pushpa 2 faced several delays and roadblocks. The film is still in the making and according to reports, four units are working to wrap up shoot to meet the deadline. When asked what caused the delays, Naveen Yerneni, one of the producers, quipped that their only aim is to deliver a quality cinema. Meanwhile, Y. Ravi Shankar, of Mythri Movie Makers also stated that the team has given their heart, sweat and blood to make Pushpa 2 a film that the fans and audience have been waiting for.
Pushpa 2 - The Rule Grand Press Meet Live Updates: Film To Release on Dec 5
Of late, there was growing buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule release getting pushed. However, during the press meet makers of the film confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel is all set to hit big screens on December 5, a day prior than the scheduled date.
