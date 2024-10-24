Pushpa 2 - The Rule Grand Press Meet Live Updates: Allu Arjun Fans Rejoice! The Much Awaited Film Is Preponed

Pushpa 2 - The Rule Grand Press Meet Live Updates: What Caused Multiple Delays?

Pushpa 2 faced several delays and roadblocks. The film is still in the making and according to reports, four units are working to wrap up shoot to meet the deadline. When asked what caused the delays, Naveen Yerneni, one of the producers, quipped that their only aim is to deliver a quality cinema. Meanwhile, Y. Ravi Shankar, of Mythri Movie Makers also stated that the team has given their heart, sweat and blood to make Pushpa 2 a film that the fans and audience have been waiting for.