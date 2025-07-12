ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Kg Gold Looted From Jewellery Shop In Karnataka's Kalaburagi In Broad Daylight Heist

A gold shop in Kalaburagi’s busy Saraf Bazaar was looted in broad daylight, stealing jewellery worth crores.

Police and locals gather outside the gold shop in Kalaburagi where the robbery took place. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2025 at 1:17 AM IST

Kalaburagi: Cases of robbery have been on the rise in the state recently. Even before the bank robbery cases in Vijayapura, Bidar, Davangere, and Mangalore were resolved, a gold jewellery shop was looted in Kalaburagi. The incident occurred in broad daylight at Saraf Bazaar, a crowded area in the city, where gold jewellery and cash worth crores of rupees were stolen.

City Police Commissioner Sharanappa visited the spot and inspected

Four masked robbers entered a gold jewellery shop named Malik, armed with a gun and a knife, and threatened the shop owner. They tied his hands and feet with a rope before opening the locker. The robbers looted approximately 3 kg of gold jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene, police said. Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Dr. Sharanappa S.D. visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Five teams formed to nab robbers

City Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD said, "Fingerprint experts and a dog squad have been called in to investigate the case. A case has been registered at the Brahmapur police station. Five special teams of the police have been formed to find the robbers. All these teams have launched a search operation to arrest the accused."

The owner of the gold shop spoke about the robbery. Martullah Malik, the brother of the man who was attacked, said, “My brother opened the shop around 12 pm and was sitting on a chair when four masked men entered. Two of them pointed guns at him, while another threatened him with a knife. They then tied his hands and feet with a rope, opened the locker, looted the gold, and fled.”

However, he refused to disclose the exact amount of gold and cash stolen. He said that all the details have been recorded in a ledger, which can be verified upon checking.

