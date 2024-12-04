ETV Bharat / bharat

'Just Performing My Duty': Punjab Police ASI Jasbir Singh On Saving Sukhbir Badal's Life

Chandigarh: An alert Punjab Police officer dressed in plain clothes turned out a hero on Wednesday as he thwarted the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

A video captured by media persons showed former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura approaching Sukhbir Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and suddenly pulling out a gun from his pocket.

Without caring for his life, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who was standing close to Sukhbir Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple, swung into action the moment he sensed a threat to the senior Akali leader.

As Chaura tried to pull the trigger, an alert Singh pounced on him, grabbed his hands, pushed them upwards and whisked him away. In the melee, the gun fired but fortunately, the bullet hit the entrance wall of the shrine behind Sukhbir Badal, who escaped unhurt.