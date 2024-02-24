"PM Modi Has Been Best Indian Friend...I Wish Him Well": Former Australian PM

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "best Indian friend" as he wished him well for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Calling India a robust democracy, Abbott said that Australia would be very happy to continue to do business with Prime Minister Modi for years to come. While speaking to ANI, the former Australian PM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the best Indian friend that Australia has ever had, and I wish him well for the coming elections".

"Naturally, India is a robust democracy and from time to time there is a change of government in this country. I don't want to give advice to Indian people, but certainly, I know from the Australian point of view that we would be very happy to continue to do business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for many years to come," he said.

Meanwhile, Abbott also said that the relationship between India and Australia is a very strong one, and added that the great thing about doing business with India is that no one is going to suddenly stop the trade for capricious reasons. "The relationship at present. It's a very strong relationship, and it's getting stronger all the time...India is, as I keep saying, the world's emerging democratic superpower. I think right now India is roaring down the Runway to a full economic takeoff. You only have to look at the way infrastructure is being built in all of India's major cities to know that", Abbott said.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the Lok Sabha elections draw near. INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha elections will be held this year in April and May.