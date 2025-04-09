'I Had To Become A Matchstick Of Change': Nobel Prize Winner Satyarthi On His Global Movement For Compassion

Bhopal: Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, a crusader for child rights, said that the world has enough wealth to care for every child; it only lacks compassion. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Satyarthi shared reflections on his work, his new autobiography 'Diyasalai' (Matchstick), and the global movement he is launching to awaken compassion.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Satyarthi said, "The money spent globally on wars and weapons every year is enough to provide education, health, and safety to every child in every poor country within just ten days. We could even provide nutrition to women and newborns. The world is not poor, it is suffering from a lack of compassion."

When asked about why he titled his autobiography 'Diyasalai', meaning a matchstick, Satyarthi said, "I have written many books before this, but 'Diyasalai' is different. It is about burning ourselves to lighten others."

He recalled his childhood, growing up in a neighbourhood without electricity. "We studied under the light of small oil lamps. We used matchsticks to light them. Once used, the matchstick was thrown away, but it had sparked the light," he said.

"The matchstick reminded me of the freedom fighters, those who ignited the flame of liberty but never cared for positions of power. They made the ultimate sacrifice, then stepped away."

Satyarthi says he sees his own journey as similar. "When I started working for children, their issues were invisible. No one acknowledged them. They had no voice, no face. I had to become a matchstick of change for them. I had to burn to brighten their future."

"You can either become a candle and keep burning, or you can become a matchstick and light several candles. I chose to be the matchstick in the lives of the children," he added. Now, Satyarthi is launching a global movement, The Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion.

He said, "I believe compassion and anger are both powerful forces. Compassion is the threat that connects us. It is through compassion that society, families, and even nations feel one another's pain and work to heal it."

Satyarthi says compassion is the foundation of all great religions. "Many faiths were born from compassion, from people who felt others' suffering as their own. But over time, religious institutions and traditions became mechanical. They lost the oxygen of compassion," he said. His new movement is an effort to bring that oxygen back.

"Only compassion can bring true change. We need to redefine, revive, and reclaim compassion. Gandhi took spiritual ideals like truth and non-violence and turned them into mass movements. I am inspired to do the same with compassion, and I hope the world will be a better place with compassion," he added.

Satyarthi is also deeply concerned about how children are treated in political spaces. "He said, "Across the world, children are not a priority for politicians, and it breaks my heart. He also said that while thousands of children are killed in conflicts like Gaza, global leaders continue to focus on power, not protection.

"If even one child grows up hearing bullets instead of lullabies, is a victim of conflict, then our humanity is not civilised," he said. When asked if children should raise their voices in such times, he responded, "They should. But more importantly, we must empower them to do so. Our goal has always been to help the unheard children find their voice and strength."

He said children's voices carry a moral authority that even the greatest religious or political leader cannot match. "Young voices are so pure, innocent, powerful, and often the most truthful. That is what the world needs to learn from children," he said.

Satyarthi does not shy away from calling out modern trends in society. He said, "The world will not change with sermons. Today, there are so many self-proclaimed godmen. Even if they use foul language, people flock to them because they want miracles. And they become the centre of attraction for everyone."

"Why are we so afraid? Why are we chasing miracle workers, or someone who is not qualified enough, instead of discovering our strengths?" he said. According to him, people follow such figures because they are already scared and uncertain.

"People follow them because they suffer from guilt, self-doubt. Instead of looking for the divine within, as our culture teaches us, they look outside. That is where the problem lies."

He believes that compassion is not a weakness, but a transformative force. "My life has been shaped by the dust at the feet of great souls, people who worked selflessly for society without ego. I am convinced that the future of the world will not be saved by technology, power, or wealth, but with compassion," he said.