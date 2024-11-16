National Press Day - Honouring Free and Responsible Press

Hyderabad: National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year to honour free and responsible press in the democratic society of India. On this day the Press Council of India started functioning as a moral watchdog to ensure that the press maintains high standards and is not constrained by any influence or threats. It also commemorates the day when the Press Council of India started functioning.
History: The Press Council of India was first constituted on 4th July 1966 as an autonomous, statutory, quasi-judicial body, with Justice JR Mudholkar, then a Judge of the Supreme Court, as Chairman.
In 1956, the first Press Commission had concluded that the best way to maintain professional ethics in journalism can be achieved by creating a statutory authority body consisting of people mainly connected with the industry and can arbitrate the activities. This led to the birth of the Press Council of India in 1966. Since then, 16 November 1966 has been celebrated as the National Press Day to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India.
Significance of National Press Day:
- National Press Day serves as a crucial reminder of the pivotal role played by the press in upholding the principles of democracy
- A free and unfettered press acts as a crucial pillar of any democratic system, providing citizens with access to information, exposing corruption and wrongdoings, and giving voice to the voiceless
- In India, the press has played a significant role in the country's struggle for independence and subsequent journey as a democratic nation
- The goal of the press is to bring to light any injustice faced by the people and highlight the gap of the system
Why This Day Is Celebrated?
To honour the role of a free and responsible press in a democratic society: The day marks the presence of an independent and responsible press in India and symbolises freedom of the press and its responsibilities towards society. The Press Council of India started functioning on this day.
To recognise the contributions of the press and journalists: The media is called the fourth pillar of democracy. It is said that journalists are a mirror of society, which brings out the truth even in adverse circumstances.
To reaffirm the importance of press freedom: It's also time to reaffirm the importance of a free and independent press in a society that values transparency, accountability and informed decision-making.
To encourage ethical culture: The day encourages a journalistic culture that ethical, responsible, and committed to serving the public interest.
The Press Council of India is an autonomous body to exercise authority even over the instruments of the state in its duty to safeguard the independence of the press. Around 50 countries in the world have the Press Council or Media Council.
Press Related Acts in India:
Press freedom in India is largely protected under the constitution of India, particularly under Article 19(1)(a): which guarantees the right of freedom of speech and expression.
Press Council of India Act 1978: Press Council Act, 1978 is an Act to establish a Press Council for the purpose of preserving the freedom of the press and of maintaining and improving the standards of newspapers and news agencies in India.