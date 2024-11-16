ETV Bharat / bharat

National Press Day - Honouring Free and Responsible Press

Hyderabad: National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year to honour free and responsible press in the democratic society of India. On this day the Press Council of India started functioning as a moral watchdog to ensure that the press maintains high standards and is not constrained by any influence or threats. It also commemorates the day when the Press Council of India started functioning.

History: The Press Council of India was first constituted on 4th July 1966 as an autonomous, statutory, quasi-judicial body, with Justice JR Mudholkar, then a Judge of the Supreme Court, as Chairman.

In 1956, the first Press Commission had concluded that the best way to maintain professional ethics in journalism can be achieved by creating a statutory authority body consisting of people mainly connected with the industry and can arbitrate the activities. This led to the birth of the Press Council of India in 1966. Since then, 16 November 1966 has been celebrated as the National Press Day to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India.

Significance of National Press Day:

National Press Day serves as a crucial reminder of the pivotal role played by the press in upholding the principles of democracy

A free and unfettered press acts as a crucial pillar of any democratic system, providing citizens with access to information, exposing corruption and wrongdoings, and giving voice to the voiceless

In India, the press has played a significant role in the country's struggle for independence and subsequent journey as a democratic nation

The goal of the press is to bring to light any injustice faced by the people and highlight the gap of the system

Why This Day Is Celebrated?

To honour the role of a free and responsible press in a democratic society: The day marks the presence of an independent and responsible press in India and symbolises freedom of the press and its responsibilities towards society. The Press Council of India started functioning on this day.