Meet Nageshwar Reddy, The First Indian Doctor To Receive 'Legends Of Endoscopy' Award In Japan

Hyderabad: Adding another feather to his cap, AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy has been honoured with the prestigious 'Legends of Endoscopy' title in Japan, in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the field of gastroenterology and his innovative advancements in medical science. The award was conferred on Monday by the Japanese gastroenterologists during the Tokyo Live Global Endoscopy 2025 event, organised by the Showa University in Japan.

It is worth mentioning that Nageshwar Reddy, a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, is the first Indian doctor to receive this international recognition.

Innovations That Saved Lives

Addressing the event, Dr Haruhiro Ino, Chairman of the Showa University Digestive Diseases Center, applauded Dr Reddy's work and said, "Dr Nageshwar Reddy has saved countless lives through his innovations, particularly through the development of the Nagi-stent."

About Dr Nageshwar Reddy

Dr Reddy, who studied at the Kurnool Medical College, is a renowned Indian gastroenterologist. He is the chairman and founder of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) at Hyderabad, claimed as the the biggest gastroenterology hospital in the world. For his groundbreaking works, Dr Reddy was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2002 and Padma Bhushan award in 2016.

An elected fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Dr Reddy was given the world's highest gastroenterology award in China's Shanghai in September 2013. He has also been conferred with the Rudolf V Schindler Award, the highest category in the prestigious Crystal Awards named after Schindler, 'The Father of Gastroscopy' by American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), for his contributions. In 2021, the World Endoscopy Organisation had honoured Dr Reddy with Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his work in digestive endoscopy and multiple innovations in the field. The recent award in Japan not just proves why Dr Reddy is considered one of the top doctors in the world but also highlights India's growing role in the field of medical innovation over the years.