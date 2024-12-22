Gandhis Enjoy Sunday Family Lunch At Delhi's Kwality Restaurant

ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted pictures from the lunch with the caption, "Family lunch at the iconic Kwality restaurant.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, his sister and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, and niece Miraya Vadra and others during a family lunch, at Kwality Restaurant in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Gandhi family was seen enjoying Sunday lunch at the famous Kwality restaurant at Connaught Place here.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, daughter Miraya, and mother-in-law Maureen Vadra enjoyed lunch at the restaurant.

Rahul Gandhi posted pictures from the lunch with the caption, "Family lunch at the iconic Kwality restaurant. Try the chole bhature if you go." The restaurant is known for its rich culinary variety and is especially famous for its chole bhature.

