Gandhis Enjoy Sunday Family Lunch At Delhi's Kwality Restaurant

New Delhi: The Gandhi family was seen enjoying Sunday lunch at the famous Kwality restaurant at Connaught Place here.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, daughter Miraya, and mother-in-law Maureen Vadra enjoyed lunch at the restaurant.

Rahul Gandhi posted pictures from the lunch with the caption, "Family lunch at the iconic Kwality restaurant. Try the chole bhature if you go." The restaurant is known for its rich culinary variety and is especially famous for its chole bhature.