CPI (M) vouch to scrap CAA, UAPA and PMLA

New Delhi: Giving a clarion call to the voters to opt for an alternative secular government at the centre by dethroning the BJP, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday vouched to scrap Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and other “draconian law like the UAPA and PMLA.”

“The CPI (M)pledges to fight for an uncompromising adherence to the principle that religion is separated from politics, the State, the government and administration. It (coming election) will be a fight for a law against hate speech and crimes. We are committed to scrapping CAA, and all draconian laws like UAPA and PMLA,” said CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury while releasing the election manifesto of the party.

He has also appealed to the electorate to increase the strength of the CPI (M) and the Left parties in the Lok Sabha.

The CPI (M’s) 64-page election manifesto is divided into two parts. In the first part the party vehemently criticized the incumbent BJP-led central government for adopting anti-people and anti-secular policies whereas in the second part, the election manifesto suggested alternative policies.

“In this period, we have also seen the possibility of alternative policies such as those implemented by the Left Democratic Front government (LDF) in Kerala led by the CPI(M) which has, despite all the central efforts to strangulate it financially, emerged as a beacon of pro-people policies and communal harmony,” said Yechury.

He said that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place at a time when the secular, democratic, Republic of India faces an existential crisis created by the Modi led decade long rule of the BJP government.

“India has witnessed a process of systematic dismantling of the four pillars of the constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, federalism and social justice. Misusing the levers of State power and its parliamentary majority, the authoritarian-communal regime of the Modi government has used fascistic methods to bulldoze the rights of the working people of India, making India one of the most unequal societies in the world even while imposing its toxic communal ideology to divide the people on sectarian lines,” said Yechury.

He said that the CPI(M) stands for the restoration of the constitutional rights of the states which have been severely diluted by the Modi government.

“The CPI(M) stands for devolution of 50 per cent of the total collection of Central taxes to the states, including share of surcharges and cesses levied by Centre. It stands for a Governor to be chosen out of a panel of three eminent persons proposed by the Chief Minister; for an end to policies which promote centralization at the expense of the states,” said Yechury.

He reiterated that the CPI(M) stands for a law for reservations in the private sector and for immediate filling of vacancies in reserved posts without dilution; for protection of constitutional and legal rights of adivasis and an end to cultural assimilation. “In order to acquire proper data on the OBCs in the country it is necessary to conduct a caste census along with the 2021 general census that is overdue,” he said.

The CPI(M) emphasized urgent electoral reforms to curb the use of money power in the electoral system. “For this, the Party wants State funding of elections and a ban on corporate donations to political parties. Corporates must fund to strengthen democracy and such contributions must be credited in a State electoral fund and used for State funding,” said Yechury.

Referring to J&K, the party in its manifesto clarified that the CPI(M)’s continuing commitment to the autonomous status granted by Sec 370 of J&K is reflected in its using every fora to defend the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The CPI(M) stands for immediate elections to the State Assembly and also for the restoration of full statehood as a first step,” said Yechury. Referring to the alternative policies of the CPI (M), Yechury said that the CPI (M) will ensure dismantling of the authoritarian setup that tramples on the Constitution, democracy and democratic rights.

“We stand for separation of religion and politics, alternative economic policies by integrating growth with employment generation towards creating full employment and money in the hands of the people to boost demand,” said Yechury. The CPI (M’s) alternative policies also talks about resource mobilization, financial sector regulations, protesting India’s interests over trade issues with foreign countries, strengthening federalism, infrastructure, industry.

Talking about revival of agriculture, the CPI (M) highlighted enhanced incomes for the farmers by ensuring legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which will be at least one and half times the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50 per cent).

Suggesting alternative policies, the CPI (M) also talks about land issues, food security, curbing price rise, foreign policy, security issues. The party in its manifesto also highlighted the Northeast declaring the region as a priority area for development.

It also emphasized ending the Manipur conflict through a political settlement. “For this, the Chief Minister has to be removed. There has to be negotiations with all concerned for a settlement which assures the equal rights of all communities,” the election manifesto said.

Interestingly, the CPIM also came out with at least 12 different brochures on the issue of democracy, Hindutva communalism, unemployment, workers, corruption, agricultural workers, agriculture and farmers, economy, public distribution system, Dalits, tribals and women.