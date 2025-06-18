ETV Bharat / bharat

Corporate Sector Key Pillar Of Nation’s Economic Growth, Development: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the corporate sector is a key pillar of the nation’s economic growth and development. While addressing officer trainees of the Indian Corporate Law Service, she noted that their decisions would influence not only policies and regulations but also the trust that citizens and investors have in the country's institutions.

As officers entrusted with the implementation and enforcement of corporate laws, "your role will be central in nurturing a business environment that is transparent, accountable, and conducive" to innovation and entrepreneurship, the President said.

"The corporate sector is a key pillar of our nation’s economic growth and development," Murmu told the trainees, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Referring to the Companies Act of 2013, she highlighted their responsibility to ensure that the law is not only enforced but also understood, respected, and applied in a way that promotes justice, fairness, and opportunity for all. The officer trainees of the Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service and Central Labour Service also met the President.

Addressing the trainees, she asserted that quality in military aviation is not just about meeting technical specifications—it is about ensuring operational safety, mission preparedness, reliability, and strategic superiority.

"You have a prime responsibility to ensure that all military aviation stores, whether indigenously produced or imported, meet the stringent quality and airworthiness requirements at par with the highest global standards," Murmu said.

The president further emphasised that augmenting defence capabilities requires not only strengthening public sector undertakings but also actively handholding and enabling the private sector.

"By integrating private enterprises into the defence ecosystem through supportive policies and technology transfers, India can accelerate indigenisation efforts and position itself as a global defence manufacturing hub," she added.