Buddhists Stage Protest In Front Of Bihar CM's Residence Demanding Mahabodhi Temple's "Liberation"

Patna: A group of around 350 Buddhist monks and devotees marched from Bodh Gaya to Patna and staged a dharna in front of chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence for the "liberation" of the UNESCO world heritage, Mahabodhi Temple, where Buddha attained enlightenment.

They had set out on foot on Sunday, carrying an idol of the Buddha, and walked 110km to Patna to bring their agitation to the Bihar CM's doorsteps.

"We just walked, rested and then walked again to reach here. The government should handover our temple to us and stop involving the Hindus in its management. If there are no Buddhists in the management of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, why should the Hindus be a part of the management of the Mahabodhi Temple?" asked Bhante Sushil Pal, a monk carrying an idol of the Buddha on his head.

The demonstrators were from various Buddhist organisations that have been continuously pressing for their demands through hunger strikes and demonstrations at Bodh Gaya since February 12.

As the group sat under the scorching sun on a road opposite Kumar's residence for a couple of hours, the chief minister's officials thought it wise to invite a few of them to discuss the issue. Kumar was present at his residence, but did not meet the demonstrators.

All India Buddhist Forum (AIBF) general secretary Ashok Lama, who is spearheading the agitation, led a five-member delegation to the chief minister's residence and submitted a memorandum to the officials present there.

"We met a secretary and had an hour-long discussion with him about our grievances and demands. We handed out memorandum to him. I don't remember his name, but he heard us patiently and assured that the chief minister will get back to us in a day or two with something positive," Lama told ETV Bharat.

Speaking further, Lama said he reminded the official that the AIBF had been writing letters to the chief minister since September last year, seeking his intervention in the matter, but nothing has happened so far.

"We will intensity our agitation if the chief minister doesn't take any positive action. We are not going to leave this issue," Lama added.

The AIBF, other Buddhist organisations, monks and devotees from various countries have been demanding the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act enacted by the Bihar government, so that the management of the holy shrine of Buddhism and the properties surrounding it passes on to the Buddhists.