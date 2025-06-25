Renowned Physicist Padma Shri MR Raju Passes Away At 95, Makes Pioneering Contributions to Cancer Radiation Therapy

Kalla: Eminent physicist and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Mudundi Ramakrishnam Raju (MR Raju) passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 95 in his native village Pedaamiram, Kalla mandal, West Godavari district.
Born in 1931, Dr. Raju completed his M.Sc. in Nuclear Physics from the Andhra University, and later pursued a PhD under Swami Gyanananda. He went on to work as a scientist at the Los Alamos Defense Laboratory in the United States, where he gained international recognition for his research on radiation therapy for cancer treatment.
Driven by a vision to serve his homeland, Dr. Raju established the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Trust in Pedaamiram in 1974, focusing on healthcare and education. The trust notably provided free cancer treatment for several years, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives.
A close friend of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr. Raju hosted him at the trust's premises in 2006, when Kalam inaugurated the radiology department at the hospital. In recognition of his service and scientific contributions, Dr. Raju was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize in 2024.
His funeral was conducted with full state honours in his hometown, where scores of admirers, officials, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects to the pioneering scientist.
