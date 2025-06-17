ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched In India With New Design Elements, Colours: Price, Features

Citroen has launched the Citroen C3 Sport Edition in India, which comes with new exterior design elements, a new exterior colour, and feature enhancements.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched With Design Tweaks Launched In India: Price, Features
The Citroen C3 Sport Edition will be available only in limited units. (Image Credit: Citroen India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: The French automaker Citroen has launched the Citroen C3 Sport Edition in India. It offers a new exterior colour design, practical accessories, a new exterior colour, and feature enhancements. The new Sport Edition will be available only in limited units. It is available in two kits. The standard kit is priced at Rs 21,000, while the tech kit is priced at Rs 15,000 over the ordinary Citroen C3.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: Price, bookings, rivals

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition starts from Rs 6.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available across all the variants (such as Live, Feel, and Shine) of the standard Citroen C3. Interested customers can book the vehicle via the company’s official website.

In India, the Citroen C3 Sport Edition will rival other budget-friendly hatchbacks such as the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago, and others.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: What’s new?

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition features visual aggression with several bespoke design elements, such as a ‘SPORT’ and speed strip decals, highlighting the special edition status of the vehicle. Inside, the C3 Sport Edition features ComfortPro seat covers, race-ready pedals, race-fit seat belt, signature ambient light, wireless charging, grip carpet mat, and built-in dashcam. Additionally, the Citroen C3 Sport Edition features a new exterior colour named Garnet Red.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: What's New?
Exterior Design‘SPORT’ and speed strip decals
ColourGarnet Red colour option
Interior Features
  • ComfortPro seat covers
  • Race-ready pedals
  • Race-fit seat belt
  • Signature ambient light
  • Wireless charging
  • Grip carpet mat
  • Built-in dashcam

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, it remains the same and is available in two petrol engines and three different transmission options. The 1.2L PureTech 82 is a naturally aspirated engine, which produces a power output of 81 bhp and torque of 115 Nm. It comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Meanwhile, the 1.2L PureTech 110 turbocharged engine produces a power output of 108 bhp and a torque of 205 Nm. It comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The fuel efficiency of all the variants ranges from 18.3 kmpl to 19.3 kmpl. Moreover, the automatic turbo version of the vehicle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 10 seconds.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: Specifications
Feature1.2L PureTech 821.2L PureTech 110
Engine TypeNaturally AspiratedTurbocharged
Power Output81 bhp108 bhp
Torque115 Nm205 Nm
Transmission5-speed Manual6-speed Manual or 6-speed Automatic
Fuel Efficiency18.3–19.3 kmpl18.3–19.3 kmpl
