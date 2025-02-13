YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrested On Multiple Charges

Hyderabad: YSRCP leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Vijayawada Patamata Police on charges of kidnapping, assault and atrocities against SC and ST communities. He was taken into custody at MyHome Bhuj in Rayadurgam, Hyderabad and later transported to Vijayawada.
A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 140(1), 308 and 351(3), along with section 3(5) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was named A71 in the attack on the Gannavaram TDP office during the YSRCP regime.
Vamsi has been accused of kidnapping and threatening Sathyavardhan, a computer operator at the Gannavaram TDP office. Sathyavardhan, the complainant in this case, recently appeared before the Vijayawada Special Court for SC and ST cases, where he submitted an affidavit stating his non-involvement in the incident. Later, he approached the police, alleging coercion into giving a false statement.
Following the complaint, Vijayawada additional DCP Krishna along with a team travelled to Hyderabad to apprehend Vamsi. Meanwhile, police have also served notices to his wife on his detention.
Vamsi is facing multiple legal battles as he is listed as A2 in the case related to the illegal demolition of shops belonging to TDP leader Vemulapalli Srinivasa Rao in Arugolanu, Bapulapadu Mandal. Additionally, he is accused in the attempted murder case against MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao during elections in Telaprolu under Ungutur Mandal, the attack case against former PACS president Kasaraneni Rangababu of Gannavaram, and cases involving fraudulent house title claims in Hanuman Junction.
Meanwhile, YSRCP alleged that Vamsi's arrest was illegal as he got an anticipatory bail. "Vamsi is on anticipatory bail pertaining to the Gannavaram TDP office attack case. Recently Satyavardhan has also withdrawn his petition," said YSRCP in an X post, referring to the complainant in this case.
మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యే వల్లభనేని వంశీని అక్రమ కేసులో అరెస్ట్ చేసిన పోలీసులు— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) February 13, 2025
గన్నవరం టీడీపీ ఆఫీస్పై దాడి కేసులో ముందస్తు బెయిల్పై ఉన్న వంశీ.. ఇటీవల ఫిర్యాదును కూడా వెనక్కి తీసుకున్న సత్యవర్ధన్
కానీ.. మళ్లీ వంశీని టార్గెట్ చేసిన కూటమి నేతలు.. మరో అక్రమ కేసు పెట్టి వేధింపులు.… pic.twitter.com/xBjYcDTv44
YSRCP alleged that despite the withdrawal of the complaint, the TDP-led NDA government leaders are targeting the former Gannavaram MLA with "false cases".
Further, the opposition party questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about how this kind of "vengeful" politics will go on.
