ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrested On Multiple Charges

A file photo of Vallabhaneni Vamsi and the footage of the vaandalism of Gannavaram TDP office. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: YSRCP leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Vijayawada Patamata Police on charges of kidnapping, assault and atrocities against SC and ST communities. He was taken into custody at MyHome Bhuj in Rayadurgam, Hyderabad and later transported to Vijayawada.

A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 140(1), 308 and 351(3), along with section 3(5) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was named A71 in the attack on the Gannavaram TDP office during the YSRCP regime.

Vamsi has been accused of kidnapping and threatening Sathyavardhan, a computer operator at the Gannavaram TDP office. Sathyavardhan, the complainant in this case, recently appeared before the Vijayawada Special Court for SC and ST cases, where he submitted an affidavit stating his non-involvement in the incident. Later, he approached the police, alleging coercion into giving a false statement.

Following the complaint, Vijayawada additional DCP Krishna along with a team travelled to Hyderabad to apprehend Vamsi. Meanwhile, police have also served notices to his wife on his detention.